Isle of Wight primary school teacher and children take part in successful online kids book festival

Congratulations are in order for Isle of Wight primary school teacher, Richard Simpson, whose idea to hold an online kids book festival, came to life last weekend thanks to his friends at SteamCo.

Richard, and his own kids Finn and Isla, as well as pupils from Summerfields Primary school, all took part in the event and interviewed renowned children’s author, Anthony Horowitz, about his Alex Rider spy stories.

Isla and Finn

Seven hours of reading fun

The whole event – over seven hours – was broadcast live on Saturday, and saw Richard also interviewing Pie Corbett, Tom Palmer and Frank Cottrell-Boyce later in the day.

You can watch the full event on the SteamCo Website or below via YouTube.

Who are SteamCo?

SteamCo are a non profit Arts Council and lottery funded enterprise aimed at promoting the Arts, and recently visited schools on the Isle of Wight prior to lockdown.