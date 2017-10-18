Isle of Wight teacher gets four year jail sentence for child sexual offences

A 27 year old male teacher from the Isle of Wight appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with child sex offences.

Thomas Goodey of Ryde, had previously pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual activity with a child and one charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Met on Grindr

The court heard that Goodey had met with two underage boys on the dating app, Grindr. He took one to a hotel, giving him vodka and the other to his mother’s home when she was away.

Goodey was sentenced to four years in jail by Judge David Melville QC who said,

“You should have said no. You weakened when you should have resisted.”

Teenage victim: “My life has suffered”

Goodey was arrested in February 2017 after one of the victims reported the allegation to the police.

A statement read out in court from one of the boys said,

“My life has suffered. I have been unhappy, less patient and I have issues with trusting people.”

Our thoughts are with all those affected.

Source: BBC