Teacher arrested over allegations of sexual offences involving children

Police have confirmed to OnTheWight they’re investigating allegations of sexual offences involving two children and have arrested a man.
The allegation relates to two incidents reported to have taken place on the Isle of Wight between October and November 2016.
A male teacher from the Island has been arrested and bailed until 24th April 2017, pending further enquiries.
Caution
The law in the area of allegation against teachers is very strict – Anyone publishing any information that might contribute to identify the person, for example naming school involved, or more obviously, naming the person, could face criminal prosecution.
Source: UK News in Pictures
Wednesday, 1st March, 2017 12:46pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f3F
Filed under: Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓