Teacher arrested over allegations of sexual offences involving children

The allegations relate to two incidents reported to have taken place on the Isle of Wight between October and November 2016.

Handcuffs

Police have confirmed to OnTheWight they’re investigating allegations of sexual offences involving two children and have arrested a man.

The allegation relates to two incidents reported to have taken place on the Isle of Wight between October and November 2016.

A male teacher from the Island has been arrested and bailed until 24th April 2017, pending further enquiries.

Caution
The law in the area of allegation against teachers is very strict – Anyone publishing any information that might contribute to identify the person, for example naming school involved, or more obviously, naming the person, could face criminal prosecution.

Wednesday, 1st March, 2017 12:46pm

