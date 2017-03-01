Teacher arrested over allegations of sexual offences involving children

Police have confirmed to OnTheWight they’re investigating allegations of sexual offences involving two children and have arrested a man.

The allegation relates to two incidents reported to have taken place on the Isle of Wight between October and November 2016.

A male teacher from the Island has been arrested and bailed until 24th April 2017, pending further enquiries.

Caution

The law in the area of allegation against teachers is very strict – Anyone publishing any information that might contribute to identify the person, for example naming school involved, or more obviously, naming the person, could face criminal prosecution.

Image: V1ctor under CC BY 2.0