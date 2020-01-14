Isle of Wight theatre company and female punk band joins forces for Southampton production

An Isle of Wight Theatre production company have teamed up with Isle of Wight girl band for a production being performed as part of Make It SO 2020 in Nuffield Southampton Theatre’s NST City Studio next month.

Horse Box Theatre Company will be accompanied by The Pill on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th February (yes, 2020 is a leap year), to tell the story of a family torn apart by death.

The Pill will be providing the underscore throughout the play with their own original songs interjected between scenes.

Evie has gone missing. Her family make a plea in a TV interview for her to come home. A police officer appears at their door and informs the family that she has been found dead. This tragic revelation takes the story into the private lives of each family member and how their behaviours may have implicated Evie’s death. Each of them feel the burden of her death: they have a responsibility, something they did or something they didn’t do to help her when she most needed it. Is it a case of crocodile tears or genuine heart break? Emily Bradshaw and Joe Plumb collaborate with The Pill to create this hard-hitting and poignant show that challenges the audience to think about how they support young people battling with mental health, and how easy it can be to overlook the issues people within your own family – even if they live in the same house as you.

Warning: The production includes themes of suicide and mental health.

Book your tickets via the Nuffield Website.