Isle of Wight to host Inflatable Rainbow Run in aid of Wessex Cancer Trust

Run, walk or dance your way through the happiest 3km on the Isle of Wight by taking part in its first ever Inflatable Rainbow Run.

The family fun run will take place at Sandown Airport on August 5th in aid of the Island branch of Wessex Cancer Trust.

£100,000 Building for the Future appeal

Comprising a 3km colour run with ten inflatable obstacles to climb over, clamber around or crawl through, the event is the first major fundraiser for the charity’s £100,000 Building for the Future appeal to create a new cancer wellbeing centre on the IW.

Community engagement manager, Lorraine White, said:

“We’re really excited to be hosting an event like this, especially as it’s a first for the Isle of Wight. “Everyone loves a colour run but we thought we’d throw in ten giant inflatables to add to the fun. “We want our fundraising campaign to go off with a bang, so we hope hundreds of you will come along and help us raise money to create a new cancer support centre for the Isle of Wight.”

And there’s more

The event will also include live music, children’s entertainment, a barbecue and a licensed bar.

For Island businesses, there’s also the chance to go head to head in the Corporate Cup, with the first to get their team of five over the line crowned champions – so choose your colleagues wisely!

Entry is now open and you can sign up via the Website.

Early bird offers

Until the end of May, you can also take advantage of our early-bird offer on entry with adult tickets priced at £15, under 16s at £10, a family of four at £40 and corporate team of five at £60.

All participants will receive a medal for taking part and those who raise more than £50 in sponsorship by July 5th will become star fundraisers, receiving a branded T-shirt to wear on the day.

Get in touch

We’re also on the look out for event sponsors, so if your business would like to get involved we’d love to hear from you.

For more information, e-mail ​lorraine.white@wessexcancer.org.uk​ or call 07785 472863.