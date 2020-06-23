Isle of Wight to ‘responsibly open up its visitor and hospitality sector’, says MP

The Isle of Wight MP welcomes the return of the Red Jet service, adding that, “it’s a step forward in returning slowly to normal”

Shanklin beach

In response to the news that Red Funnel‘s high speed Red Jets will be returning to service next week, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, says that it’s a step forward in returning slowly to normal

Mr Seely said, 

“I am pleased that the Red Jet service is resuming next week, albeit on a limited service.

“I know there are many commuters who will welcome the return of the service. It’s a step forward in returning slowly to normal.”

The “Island will responsibly open up”
He went on to add,

“From early July, the Island will responsibly open up its visitor and hospitality sector.

“This needs to be handled sensitively, but it is important for many thousands of people on the Island whose livelihoods rely on the visitor or hospitality economies.” 

Image: photoverulam under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 23rd June, 2020 10:53am

By

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight to ‘responsibly open up its visitor and hospitality sector’, says MP"

fedupbritain

If you define normal as meeting your mates for a boozy barbeque in their second home it has been quite normal for many people for a while now.

Vote Up00Vote Down
23, June 2020 11:11 am

