Isle of Wight top of the regional table for post-16 opportunities

The Isle of Wight Council has supported opportunities for more 16 and 17 year olds on the Isle of Wight than others in the south east region (92.7 per cent) in 2016, with 98.2 per cent placements achieved (from a cohort of 2,840).

The Island is also above the national average for England (94.5 per cent), in new data released by the Department for Education for the ‘September Guarantee’.

The ‘September Guarantee’

Local authorities are required to lead the ‘September Guarantee’ process for all 16 year olds who are educated in their area, and all 17 year olds who are resident in their area. This duty is contained within the Education and Skills Act (2008).

The ‘September Guarantee’ is to ensure that every young person who reaches the age of 16 or 17 in any given academic year is entitled to an offer of a suitable training or education place, by the end of September.

Excellent work of all involved

Councillor Chris Whitehouse, executive member for children’s services, said:

“I am pleased to see that the performance of the Isle of Wight has improved again this year; it is testament to the excellent work and dedication of council officers, school, college and training providers, to achieving the very best opportunities for our Island’s young people. “It is important that Island children have a sustained and appropriate route through their school education and into adulthood, whether this is through continued academic education, training or apprenticeships.”

The council’s Island Futures team provide advice and guidance to Island teenagers to meet their duty to participate in education or training.

