Isle of Wight tourism businesses band together to spread vital message

The Isle of Wight tourism industry is working together to remind visitors of an important message during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The ‘Don’t Cancel… Postpone’ logo is part of the #TheIslandWillWait campaign and is gaining momentum among Island businesses, which asks visitors to not cancel their trip to the UK’s number one holiday island destination, but instead postpone it.

The message is clear in its intention that people should respect the current UK Government instructions to not travel and to remain in the primary residence, and that the Isle of Wight is looking forward to welcoming holiday makers in the future.

Designed by 16-year-old Will

The artwork is the creation of an Isle of Wight teenager.

Will Morris, 16 would normally attend Ryde School, but he found the time to create the design in between virtual lessons at his Whitwell home.

Will explains how he came up with the design:

“I came up with the slogan and design in between (and during!) my virtual school lessons, I am glad to see that so many people and businesses have embraced it already and looking forward to others coming on board with it.”

Personalise the design

Will is offering businesses on the Isle of Wight the opportunity to have the design personalised with their own business name on the logo, all of which is free of charge.

“Given it’s now school holidays and I have lots of time on my hands I am very happy to help the local tourist industry by giving them the current and future campaign assets along with a free personalised social media tile, all they need to do is email me at theislandwillwait@gmail.com.”

Postpone… Don’t Cancel

While other campaigns are set up to help the global tourism industry, including the #ChangeTheDate campaign, the strength of the Postpone… Don’t Cancel message is that it is geared specifically to the Isle of Wight, with the Island clearly visible in the logo.

The message is easily adaptable as the situation changes, reflecting the needs of the tourism industry here on the Island as it pulls together with Visit Isle of Wight to ensure that the Island is still very much at the forefront of visitors minds when the current crisis clears.

Show your support

Businesses are encouraged to take up the offer to make sure that visitors are aware of the joined up message while at the same time promoting their own business.

So far, 40 businesses are displaying their own personalised image, including The Spyglass, Glamping the Wight Way, Ventnor Seafront, Ford Farm House.

Now, all Islanders are being encouraged to display the image to show support for the tourism industry, one of the Island’s major economic drivers.

Harris: Working together and spreading positivity

The campaign is supported by Visit Isle of Wight and Marketing Manager Emma Harris commended the campaign:

“It’s great to see Island businesses pulling together in these uncertain times, and Visit Isle of Wight are fully behind the #TheIslandWillWait campaign. “This, alongside the global tourism industry campaign #ChangetheDate, is a strong message to send out from the Island to our visitors, that we are ready to roll out a warm welcome once again when the time is right. “Working together and spreading positivity is how we will get through this.”

Hamilton: Showing the might of our industry community

Sarah Hamilton is from Glamping The Wight Way:

“With family togetherness taking on a whole new meaning at the moment, we have been encouraged that our guests are looking forward to taking quality time out together, once some kind of normality returns, by postponing their bookings rather than cancelling. “They are telling us that they are keen to enjoy our unique island with us when they can and have been understanding in this unusual climate. “We need to continue to put the’ Don’t Cancel, Postpone’ message forward showing our enthusiasm for the Island, that it is truly a gem of a place to visit. Showing the might of our industry community reinforces our collective strength and the wonderful experience that we can offer. “As a small family business, we are actively promoting the Island Will Wait Campaign. It offers the ideal platform for our tourism community to come together and show that we are taking positive action to safeguard our industry. It has been a source of invaluable support & information during this fast-moving situation that we all find ourselves within and has us given direction when we may have felt overwhelmed.”

White: Understand guests will need to make changes to travel plans

Matthew White, Director at Hose Rhodes Dickson added his praise:

“At Isle of Wight based holiday booking and managing agent, Island Holiday Homes, our client host’s guest’s wellbeing is our top priority. In light of the ever changing circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus and the uncertainties that come with it, we understand that guests that are due to visit the Island in the coming weeks and months will need to make changes to their travel plans. “Our experienced, Isle of Wight based, team is working tirelessly to assist its guests to postpone and amend their holiday bookings to later times in the year and in some cases, next year and I am also very pleased to say that our client hosts are, as ever, all being extremely understanding and flexible and wholeheartedly share our support for The Island Will Wait campaign, appreciating the fundamental importance to the Isle of Wight’s tourism industry of keeping those visitors committed to the Island as their preferred holiday destination.”

The images are available from Visit Isle of Wight’s tourism industry website Visit Wight Pro Visit Wight Pro and personalised images are available on request using the email address – theislandwillwait@gmail.com

