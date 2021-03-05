Isle of Wight tourism winners in the Beautiful South Awards

Isle of Wight businesses have been celebrated in the Beautiful South Awards, announced yesterday (Thursday).

The awards, which recognise excellence in the tourism industry in the region are organised by Tourism South East, the regional umbrella organisation for tourism, which covers the Isle of Wight.

Silver for Camp Wight

Camp Wight claimed silver in the New Tourism Business of the Year category. The wild camping site at Ningwood near Shalfeet was officially established in 2020 and although not the year they had hoped for, they are looking forward to being able to welcome visitors in 2021.

Thomas Cowley runs the popular wild camping and glamping site with wife Gemma:

“We’re delighted Camp Wight has been recognised in the Tourism South East Beautiful South Awards. Winning Silver in a tough New Business category is an absolutely fantastic result for us, we’re planning to ensure it marks the start of a year where we can continue to add to our success, and will be realizing more of our plans to develop Camp Wight as an outstanding, sustainable woodland camping and glamping destination. “We are also really looking forward this spring, to being able to welcome visitors to the camp site at Ningwood, as soon as restrictions allow!”

Bronze for Whitecliff

In the hotly contested Camping and Holiday Park category, Away Resorts Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park took bronze.

Bronze for Royal palace

Queen Victoria’s house at Osborne, shortlisted in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category, claimed the bronze award and was recognised for its excellent team.

More Isle of Wight winners

There were even more Isle of Wight winners in the awards ceremony, which was held online over the course of the day and sponsored by the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

Vernon Cottage in Shanklin received a commendation in the Restaurant, Cafe and Tearoom category, while Nettlecombe Farm and Tapnell Farm both received a commendation in the Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year category.

Morris: Looking forward to welcoming our guests in April

Jose Morris from Nettlecombe Farm said:

“We are truly delighted to have received ‘Commended’ in the Beautiful South awards today, after such a challenging year for our business, having our beautiful Nettlecombe Farm and hardworking staff recognised in this way means a great deal. “We are now looking forward to welcoming our guests here in April in what is set to be our busiest season on record! “Thank you to the Beautiful South Awards for our award and congratulations to all other award winners.”

Myles: Recognised for providing first class getaways and experiences

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight, said,

“Congratulations to all of our Island businesses that have been recognised at the Beautiful South Awards today – the past year has been incredibly difficult, it is reassuring to see Isle of Wight businesses are still being recognised for providing first class getaways and experiences for visitors to our shores. “We hope that all of the Island’s tourism industry will flourish once again when restrictions allow travel once more.”

