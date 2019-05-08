Isle of Wight triathletes compete in mainland championships

Liz shares this latest report on behalf of Wight Tri. Ed

Three members of Wight Tri, GB Triathletes and IW Talented athletes Stuart Dyer and Jan Fletcher, and new member Mathew Parr-Burman travelled to Graham Water near Cambridge, to take on the Anglian water standard distance triathlon which incorporated the 2020 Age Group World Championships standard distance qualifier.

Due to particularly cold conditions the swim was reduced from 1.5km to 1km for safety reasons on the morning. A number of triathletes were unable to complete the swim due to the cold conditions but the Wight Tri trio braved the freezing temperatures and successfully completed the first leg in the choppy Grafham Water lake. From transition it was onto the 38km bike leg consisting of open roads and an undulating route and including a mandatory foot down point.

Stuart Dyer at the finishing line

Due to the cold temperatures and increasing winds additional layers were required. The wind picked up during the event and at times there were deceptive side and head winds to contend with making a normally fast course far more challenging.

Back into transition and out onto the 10km run, following the dam wall, returning back into a headwind continuing past transition, continuing on an out and back undulating route along the footpaths and cycle path returning back to transition to the much welcomed finish line and warm layers.

Stuart Dyer was first home for Wight Tri and completed the course in an excellent 2.07.32 (Swim 16.39, bike 1.05.58, run 41.35) finishing 94th male overall and 6th in his age group (50-54).

Matthew Parr-Burman completed the course in 2.19.16 (swim 18.22, bike 1.12.31, run 43.27) finishing 184th male and 24th in his age group (50-54).

Jan Fletcher completed the course in 2.22.52 (Swim 18.05, bike 1.12.26, run 46.18) finishing in 11th position in her age group (40-44) and 51st female overall in a very competitive field. Jan struggled with the cold and had no feeling in her hands for the first 6 miles of the bike and her feet felt numb throughout the bike leg and remained so until the 3rd mile of the run. The cold cost Jan a lot of time in T1 where she struggled to get out of her wetsuit due to dizziness and lack of any feeling in her hands and feet, losing 12 places. Grit and determination saw Jan recoup 14 places before crossing the finish line.

Jan Fletcher at the finishing line

This was Jan’s first standard distance of the season before heading off to the European championships next month and then representing the IOW at the forthcoming Island Games in Gibraltar.

Stuart and Jan are travelling to Weert, Amsterdam in June to represent team GB in the European standard distance Championships where the conditions will hopefully be a lot warmer.

Colonas St Jordan Standard Distance Triathlon

Nina French from Wight Tri was in much warmer conditions when she took on the Colonas Sante Jordan Triathlon in Mallorca, 1500m swim/ 38km cycle/9.3km run.

Swimming in crystal clear seas and in hot conditions, the temperatures were certainly much hotter than the UK and with closed roads for the bike course, race conditions were set for fast times. Nina had a super race and came 2nd in the 50+ age category, despite suffering from cramp about 200 m from the finish line.

Nina French

Wight Tri member, Dean Pike took on the Steyning Triathlon in preparation for his forthcoming triathlon at the Island Games in Gibraltar in July, Dean had a good start with a PB time of 16:26 for the 800m pool swim.

Dean Pike at the Steyning Triathlon

Running into T1, he soon realised that it was going to be a chilly ride with temperatures of 3 degrees. He completed the 36 km bike in a swift 59:55, but lost valuable time in T2 trying to get his helmet strap undone due to numb fingers. He had to get support to do this.

With a fast 8km run in 32:53, Dean finished in 1:52:05, 15th Male overall, and 9th in the senior age category.