Isle of Wight TT Series: Record number of cyclists take part

Following on from the success of the first round, the second event in the Isle of Wight TT Series took place last Thursday on the Ningwood course, with the HQ based at the West Wight Alpacas.

Due to unprecedented interest the organisers, Jerry and Julie Cooper, assembled an even larger field than the previous round – 60 riders, breaking the record for the number of competitors in an Isle of Wight Time Trial.

Despite the threat of thunderstorms, the rain held off, the conditions were favourable and the scene was set for some very fast times.

Riders from several clubs and independents

Riders from Wightlink-Wight Mountain, Team Spy, Wight Tri, IOW Triathlon Club, West Wight Wheelers, Bike Jockey CC and a number of independent cyclists, joined together to compete in the various categories.

The top three places overall were taken by Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT riders.

The fastest time was set by Kev Chant, setting another new course record of 21 minutes 01 seconds. Second place went to Clint Oliver in 21.47, closely followed in joint third place by Adam Holleyman and Simon Ambrosini who both came home in a time of 21.57. Simon was also the winner of the Vets 50+ category.

Kev Chant – Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT

Clint Oliver – Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT

Adam Holleyman – Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT

Simon Ambrosini – Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT

Junior riders

There were again some fast times set by the under 18 riders taking part.

The fastest Junior female was Sophie Nolan (Independent) in 29.11 and 12 year old Ewan Cook (West Wight Wheelers), who was again the fastest Junior male in 26.16 – an impressive time for a more challenging course.

Sophie Nolan – Independent

In the Ladies category, Anne Loh (Team Spy) was the first home in a time of 25.22.

Martin Piper was the fastest Non Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT rider on the night with a time of 23.14.

Ewan Cook – West Wight Wheelers

All in all, the event was again a great success, but couldn’t have happened without the support of the Isle of Wight cycling community who volunteered to help out on the evening, the sponsors, Wightlink, Wight Mountain, Island Stoves, CutLaserCut and staff at the West Wight Alpacas.

Anne Loh – Team Spy

Next meet

It was an enjoyable night celebrating the best of cycling on the Isle of Wight and we are looking forward to hosting the final round of the Wightlink-Wight Mountain series in September, a testing hilly course, a longer distance of 40km for the Senior riders and 20km for the Junior riders, which will be based at Chessell Pottery.

Report shared by Russell on behalf of Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed