Isle of Wight village could double in size if development plans get green light

Gunville could almost double in size if a new planning application for more houses is approved.

Following three previous applications, comprising 221 homes, a new application seeking outline planning permission for 115 houses has been lodged with the Isle of Wight Council.

Mostly greenfield site

The latest application, submitted by developer Gallant Green, would see workshops demolished on a 3.15 hectare site — opposite Carisbrooke and Gunville Methodist Church and next to the Friends of the Animals charity shop — to make way for 75 market and 40 social houses.

The largely greenfield site stretches to the eastern boundary of Carisbrooke College. It has been designated for development in the Island Plan, as a key regeneration area in the Medina Valley.

Neighbouring developments

Previous plans for 149 homes on the other side of Gunville, from Alvington Manor View to Ash Lane, were submitted to the council in November by DN Associates.

Two other developments on the same site, comprising 72 houses, were approved earlier this year.

If planning permission is granted for all the applications, it means more than 330 homes would be built in the next few years.

Comments can be made on the latest application until 20th January.

Image: wscullin under CC BY 2.0