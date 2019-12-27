Isle of Wight village could double in size if development plans get green light

The largely greenfield site has been designated for development in the Island Plan

blueprint

Gunville could almost double in size if a new planning application for more houses is approved.

Following three previous applications, comprising 221 homes, a new application seeking outline planning permission for 115 houses has been lodged with the Isle of Wight Council.

Mostly greenfield site
The latest application, submitted by developer Gallant Green, would see workshops demolished on a 3.15 hectare site — opposite Carisbrooke and Gunville Methodist Church and next to the Friends of the Animals charity shop — to make way for 75 market and 40 social houses.

The largely greenfield site stretches to the eastern boundary of Carisbrooke College. It has been designated for development in the Island Plan, as a key regeneration area in the Medina Valley.

Neighbouring developments
Previous plans for 149 homes on the other side of Gunville, from Alvington Manor View to Ash Lane, were submitted to the council in November by DN Associates.

Two other developments on the same site, comprising 72 houses, were approved earlier this year.

If planning permission is granted for all the applications, it means more than 330 homes would be built in the next few years.

Comments can be made on the latest application until 20th January.

Image: wscullin under CC BY 2.0

Geoff Brodie

Not sure Gunville can be described as a ‘village’ ? A Newport suburb, perhaps.

27, December 2019 4:29 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

A better location, I think, than the one on the other side of the main road, announced a couple of weeks back. However, building both might be over-doing things…?

27, December 2019 4:31 pm
linwight

How can the island support such an increase to it’s population without reliable transport links and ferries? Our current ferry providers are wholly inadequate!

27, December 2019 5:27 pm
quayman111

How about these development firms are required to finance a bridge over the Medina to replace the floating bridge , other than make profits and run. They have avoided putting a bridge in for years.

27, December 2019 6:19 pm
