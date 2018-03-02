Isle of Wight Walking Festival returns in 2018

Visit Isle of Wight share details of the upcoming Isle of Wight Walking Festival. Ed

The 2018 Isle of Wight Walking Festival sponsored by Warner Leisure Hotels has been launched with a new look website published by Visit Isle of Wight.

The 2018 Isle of Wight Walking Festival runs between 28 April and 13 May, aiming to bring thousands more visitors to the Island outside of the traditional peak season.

Over 90 walks to take

The Walking Festival is one of the UK’s biggest walking festivals. This year there are over 90 walks to take. They range from gentle strolls through some of the Island’s most beautiful scenery to the epic 66 mile Isle of Wight Challenge!

Brand new Website

The popular festival was saved in 2017 following an 11th hour injection of support from Visit Isle of Wight.

This year introduces a brand new Website, including for the first time, the opportunity for walkers to reserve their walks online.

Jimi Hendrix Afton Experience

Among the new walks added to this year’s programme are two that celebrate the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Visitors can take part in the Jimi Hendrix Afton Experience, an anecdotal guided walk to the site of the legendary 1970 Isle of Wight Festival or head to Wootton for a tour of the area, which saw Bob Dylan headline the 1969 Festival.

Sponsorship secured from Warner Leisure Hotels

A Visit Isle of Wight spokesperson said:

“We’re proud to be able to put on the Isle of Wight Walking Festival for a second year, and are delighted that we have secured sponsorship support from Warner Leisure Hotels. “It was highlighted by Wight BID levy payers as an important event in the Isle of Wight’s calendar and vital to bringing visitors during the traditional non-peak ‘shoulder’ season. “We are especially thrilled at the passion and dedication the walk leaders have shown in making this year’s Walking Festival into what promises to be a fantastic event.”

Warner Leisure Hotels are sponsoring this year’s event, which highlights the Island as a top UK walking destination for visitors.

Warner Leisure Hotels Sales Manager Joanne Forey, said:

“The Isle of Wight has so much to offer walkers, from its breath taking coastal paths to forest trails, so we’re excited to sponsor this year’s Isle of Wight Walking Festival. “Our Bembridge Coast and Norton Grange hotels attract walkers from across the UK who love exploring everything the Isle of Wight has to offer, so it’s important that we support local events like this that showcase the Island and its treasures.”

Joanne continued:

“Our hotel teams are passionate about the surrounding countryside, and are always on hand to advise our guests on the must-see attractions across the island. After all, the IOW really is beautiful, who wouldn’t want to explore it?”

Warrior Trail with Island MP

On March 17th and as part of English Tourism Week there will be a guided walk run by the Isle of Wight Ramblers. The walk will cover part of the Warrior Trail.

Bob Seely, MP for the Isle of Wight will be accompanying the walk that follows in the ‘hoof prints’ of the famous First World War horse ‘Warrior’ owned by his relative, General Jack Seely.

See the official Website for more detail.