Isle of Wight waste collection crews thanked for their efforts during lockdown

Island waste collection crews are being given a big thank you this week for all their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown — and as part of national Recycle Week (21st to 27th September).

The crews travelled a combined 128,500 miles — the equivalent of more than five times around the world — to provide the best service possible under the most difficult of circumstances.

25,000 steps per day

In total they spent 83,732 hours on the road and each walked on average 25,000 steps per day, collecting and loading recycling and waste.

As part of national Recycle Week, all those involved in the Island’s waste and recycling service, delivered by the Isle of Wight Council in partnership with Amey, are being specially thanked for their tireless and selfless efforts during the ongoing pandemic.

And Islanders too have been praised for doing their bit, helping to recycle or compost 27 per cent more at the kerbside.

Dix: Opportunity to thank everyone for continuing to recycle

Natasha Dix, the council’s strategic manager for waste and environment, said:

“Recycle Week this year is an opportunity to thank everyone on the Island for continuing to recycle, whatever their circumstances and to celebrate the way we have all pulled together. “There has been a positive leap forward in attitudes that we must capitalise on so the Island can do even better in the coming year.”

Highlighting the importance of recycling

The council, businesses and other organisations are joining in with a range of activities to highlight the importance of recycling.

Everyone — organisations and individuals — can support Recycle Week by using #RecycleWeek on social media.

Hastings: Thanks to those who worked tirelessly and selflessly

Councillor Steve Hastings, Cabinet member for environment, heritage and waste, said:

“Our community has already worked together to increase recycling on the Isle of Wight to 55.7 per cent, boosting us from 111th to 36th out of 345 local authorities in 2019. “This has been made possible by residents getting behind the message that the Isle of Wight recycles. “We must also thank all those who worked tirelessly and selflessly to keep our services on the road during lockdown.”

Maddox: All adds up to a huge change

Peter Maddox, director, WRAP UK, said:

“It’s fantastic to see that despite everything that has been thrown at them this year, more people than ever on the Isle of Wight are taking responsibility for protecting the environment by choosing to recycle. “This is something we can all do, wherever we live — an individual action that, when performed by everyone, adds up to a huge change. “The Island’s recycling and waste workers have been real heroes too. The recognition they received in the form of friendly waves, notes, cards and gifts left out for them is heart-warming proof of how the Isle of Wight has appreciated their dedication.”

For more information about recycling in your area, visit the Website.

For more information on Recycle Now, visit their Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed