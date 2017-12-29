Isle of Wight weather warning for strong winds (update 2)

Expect cross-Solent services to be affected by the hoolie blowing outside this morning.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

windy dog

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning this morning for strong winds (as you can probably hear already).

Valid from 06:00 to 10:00 Friday 29th December, it reads:

A spell of strong winds is expected this morning.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, as well as some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

The strong wind could affect cross-Solent services.

Hovertravel
8.30 – Service suspended due to adverse weather.

7.20 – Services are operating to the Christmas timetable, however, crossing times are extended due to strong winds and services are currently experiencing a delay of 15 minutes

RedJet
8.29 – East Cowes to Southampton Vehicle Ferry at 9:45 cancelled due to technical issue.

7.21 – All running to time at present.

FastCat
7.22 No update.

Image: PROCarlo Scherer under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 29th December, 2017 7:41am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fUJ

Filed under: Island-wide, Top story, Weather, Wind

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*