The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning this morning for strong winds (as you can probably hear already).
Valid from 06:00 to 10:00 Friday 29th December, it reads:
A spell of strong winds is expected this morning.
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, as well as some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
The strong wind could affect cross-Solent services.
Hovertravel
8.30 – Service suspended due to adverse weather.
7.20 – Services are operating to the Christmas timetable, however, crossing times are extended due to strong winds and services are currently experiencing a delay of 15 minutes
RedJet
8.29 – East Cowes to Southampton Vehicle Ferry at 9:45 cancelled due to technical issue.
7.21 – All running to time at present.
FastCat
7.22 No update.
Image: PROCarlo Scherer under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 29th December, 2017 7:41am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fUJ
Filed under: Island-wide, Top story, Weather, Wind
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓