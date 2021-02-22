Isle of Wight wins hearts and minds again and again in the holiday polls

Although not currently allowed to travel here, the Isle of Wight is firmly in the hearts and minds of people, as recent polls confirm.

Shanklin Beach as been voted as one of the top 20 beaches in the UK, following a survey by WWF-UK and Sky Ocean Rescue.

The beach on the east coast of the Isle of Wight is popular with local residents and with visitors.

Beston: Shanklin really is a beautiful place to live and visit

Sally Beston, chairman of Shanklin Hotel and Accommodation Association said,

“I am delighted to read that Shanklin Beach has been voted in the top 20 of the UK’s best beaches. “Shanklin really is a beautiful place to live and visit. My members will be delighted to welcome visitors when the time is right.”

Top 30 for Freshwater Bay

When it comes to stunning vistas, picturesque Freshwater Bay reached the top 30 of the UK’s most beautiful views according to a separate poll by railway company LNER.

Historically, Freshwater Bay has always been a favourite and was home to the Victorian photographer Julia Margaret Cameron at Dimbola and the Poet Laureate of the time, Alfred, Lord Tennyson at Farringford House.

Both properties are popular destinations for Islanders and visitors alike and look forward to welcoming all when the time is right, and it is safe to do so.

It follows the news that the Isle of Wight was named sixth in a poll of popular UK destinations by global travel firm Big 7 Travel.

Images: © Visit Isle of Wight