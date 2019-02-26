Isle of Wight women take Island motion to Women’s Conference

Island Labour share this latest news. Ed

Last weekend, delegates from the Isle of Wight Labour Party were proud to attend the first stand-alone Women’s Conference arranged by the party in more than 20 years.

Marzena Turner, Colleen Brannon, Maria-Villa Vine and Sarah McCarthy-Fry joined over 1,000 other women from across the country, the youngest at 15 and the oldest 84, to discuss and vote on future party policy concerning Education and Childcare, Violence Against Women and Girls, Social Care, Pensions and other issues.

Island Labour motion goes to National Conference

Two motions from the Women’s Conference are selected to go forward to The National Labour Party Conference, where party policy is agreed.

A motion on Universal Credit and Employment Support, co-authored and selected by a vote of members of the Isle of Wight Labour Party at a Special All Members Meeting last month, was one of the two chosen to go through to the National Conference to be debated, along with a motion on Rights for Migrant Women.

The conference was attended by Jeremy Corbyn and members of his shadow cabinet, including Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott and the Shadow Secretary for Women and Equalities, Dawn Butler (pictured above), who announced a new labour policy guaranteeing workers the right to have flexibility over their own working hours, beginning on the first day of employment.

Brannon: Utterly awe inspiring

Colleen Brannon, of Ryde Branch, said,