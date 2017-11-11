Isle of Wight Youth MP gets standing ovation on ‘decriminalisation of homosexuality’ speech

Congratulations to the Isle of Wight’s Member of Youth Parliament, Joe Davies, for his rousing speech in the House of Commons takeover yesterday (Friday).

Joe spoke on the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality. He opened his speech by dedicating it to the Isle of Wight Pride team who, as reported earlier this month, have been selected to host UK Pride in 2018.

Davies: “We have not come far enough”

Joe’s speech resulted in a standing ovation from the house and was praised by the Speaker, John Bercow MP.

He finished by saying,

“This anniversary is a huge step forward, but we can never lose sight that we have not come far enough.”

Watch Joe’s speech below:



Campaigns being taken forward

Earlier in the day, Members of the Youth Parliament voted to carry the following two subjects forward for campaigning in the coming year – ‘Votes at 16’ and ‘A curriculum to prepare us for life’.

You can watch all the speeches from the morning session on the Parliament Website. Joe’s speech in the afternoon session (jump to 15.46).

Image: © Parliament TV