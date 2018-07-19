Isle of Wight Youth Trust shortlisted for ‘Charity of the Year Award’

The Isle of Wight Youth Trust has today been announced on the shortlist for the ‘Charity of the Year Award’ by the prestigious Charity Times Awards 2018 in the small charity category.

The Charity Times Awards are now approaching their 19th year as the pre-eminent charity sector awards, recognising leadership and professionalism in charitable organisations and celebrating best practice across the sector.

Youth Trust CEO, Mairead Healy said that the Youth Trust was delighted with the news.

“We have a dedicated team that works tirelessly to ensure that our young people have access to the highest possible standards of service. We seek to exemplify best practice across our organisation and today’s announcement is national recognition of a lot of hard work. “We are delighted to be shortlisted, along with six other organisations nationally, and would like to thank our counsellors, staff, local community and the young people who contribute to our success in supporting young Islanders.”

She further added,

“It’s a hectic time for the Youth Trust, our services have never been more in demand but it’s also an exciting time. We have recently started renovation works on our new larger headquarters and will be moving from our home of over 33 years in the coming months. “It’s heartening to see our work recognised nationally, as we prepare to further expand our capacity and services, to meet the needs of our young people, who are at the centre of everything we do.”

This year’s Charity Times Awards Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner ceremony on Wednesday, 3rd October at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.