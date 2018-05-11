Seaview Hotel Restaurant gains two AA Rosettes

Congratulations are in order for all working at The Restaurant at the Seaview Hotel, which this week has received 2 AA Rosettes joining Thompsons, The Royal and The George Hotel.
Sous Chef, Bryn Edwards, (pictured far right), has been heading up the kitchen until the recent appointment of Lee Burden as head chef.
Chef: “An incredible accomplishment”
Bryn said,
“This is an incredible accomplishment for our team. There’s so much hard work involved and to receive 2 AA Rosettes is just brilliant. It also shows what a food destination the Island has become.
“Much of our menu features local producers like Green Barn Farm, Living Larder, the Tomato Stall and Wight Milk.”
The Inspector’s meal consisted of:
Starter
Chicken and tarragon terrine, toasted brioche, hazelnut mayonnaise
Main
Hake, sea vegetables, Avruga caviar, mussel and smoked bacon veloute, bacon crumb
Dessert
Passion fruit soufflé, mango sorbet, passion fruit caramel
Super soufflé
The dessert recipe was created by HTP apprentice chef Alex Woodward-Parker who is responsible for making the soufflé on a daily basis. The Inspector commented how skilled it was to serve a hot soufflé and the flavour combinations especially with the caramel twist worked beautifully. The dessert is also dairy free!
Owner, Martin Gardener, praised the team for pushing standards and making the hotel one of the best on the Isle of Wight.
Michelin Bib Gourmand
The Restaurant also currently holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand, three years running, for affordable creative food.
The average price for three courses in The Restaurant is £28.
About The AA Rosette
The AA Rosette rating goes from 1 to 5, achieving two rosettes indicates a good range of
innovation, greater technical skill and more consistency and judgement in combining and balancing ingredients.
There are just over 900 restaurants in the UK with a 2 AA Rosette rating.
Image: (L-R) Tom Bull, Alex Woodward-Parker, Adam Hayden, Bryn Edwards
Friday, 11th May, 2018 12:41pm
By Sally Perry
