Isle of Wight’s bid to attempt the longest Nutty Ska Train at March of the Mods

March of The Mods event is going for a world record!

On Saturday 28th March organisers of the very popular March of the Mods event will be aiming to break the world record for the world’s longest Nutty Ska Train dance, popularised by the band Madness.

Organisers are hoping up to 500 people will line-up to ska dance along Ryde Seafront beating the current unofficial record of 423. It’s all to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust and Tonic Music for mental health.

March of the Mods

As part of a national event that runs every weekend in March, the Isle of Wight leg is the only one that does an actual march going from venue to venue with DJs and live music at each.

On hundred per cent of all donations money goes directly to the charity as all the artists play for free, with over £26,500 raised on the Isle of Wight so far and £600,000 nationwide.

Buy £5/10 wristbands

It’s always a great day, a fantastic busy atmosphere with some great music. It’s free all day, but organisers encourage everyone buys a £10 day wrist band or a £5 evening one to support the charity and respect the artists that are giving up their time to make the day work.

The day kicks off at 1pm at Ryde Pavilion with DJ Kaf Tan followed at 1.30pm by Tonics Ska Choir with an hour of some of Ska’s biggest tunes sung live by the UK’s No1 ska choir.

World record attempt

The World record attempt will be made at 2.30pm, so everyone is asked to arrive by 2pm latest to register your name. If the record is broken your name will be included and with a small donation receive an official certificate.

The event then carries on after the record attempt with everybody welcome at The Esplanade Hotel, then back at Ryde Pavilion for a whole host of great bands and DJs from across the UK.

Full details can be found on the Visual Impact Website with timings on Events OnTheWight.

Details of event shared by organiser, Steve Robson. Ed