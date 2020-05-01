Isle of Wight’s CHAMPS extended version of Shadow on the Sea, with new video (watch)

OnTheWight favourites, CHAMPS, have today released an extended version of the third track (Shadow On The Sea) from their latest album, The Hard Interchange.

The video accompanying the bonus-length track features some great historical footage from 1950s and 60s America.

Sit back and watch the visuals to six and a half minute beauty from the Niton brothers, Michael and David Champion.

The extended track was produced by Sean Oakley.

And here’s the original version

If you missed the Facebook release in early March of The Hard Interchange, here is is again for you. Along a similar theme, the film is made up from snippets of footage from around the World.