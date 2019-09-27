Isle of Wight’s CHAMPS release their long-awaited third album today

Isle of Wight band CHAMPS have today (Friday) released their third album The Hard Interchange and boy, was it worth the wait!

From beautifully delicate harmonies, to proper bounce around pop melodies, this long-awaited album of 12 tracks could become your most-played album this year.

Stateside launch

The brothers from Niton, Michael and David Champion, will be celebrating the launch of The Hard Interchange at a series of gigs in Los Angeles over the next few days.

Head to your usual platform to buy the album today (Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon etc) and if you’re looking for the vinyl version shop local and check with Ventnor Exchange whether they have copies.

Well-deserved support

As well as the three-album deal signed with the US arm of BMG earlier this year, the band have enjoyed the continued support of their new manager, Mike Hertz.

Based in the US, Mike also looks after the likes of Lil Dicky (if you’ve got kids they may have seen the brilliant Earth video). Mike’s love for the band is clear to see through his support on social media.

In the meantime, here are a couple of tracks from the album to start your Friday with ….