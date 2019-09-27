Isle of Wight’s CHAMPS release their long-awaited third album today

The long-awaited third album is out today and it’s a cracker. The 12 tracks take you on a beautiful journey with the brothers from Niton, who are most certainly going places now they have the right support behind them.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

brothers champion in front of bunglow

Isle of Wight band CHAMPS have today (Friday) released their third album The Hard Interchange and boy, was it worth the wait!

From beautifully delicate harmonies, to proper bounce around pop melodies, this long-awaited album of 12 tracks could become your most-played album this year.

Stateside launch
The brothers from Niton, Michael and David Champion, will be celebrating the launch of The Hard Interchange at a series of gigs in Los Angeles over the next few days.

Head to your usual platform to buy the album today (Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon etc) and if you’re looking for the vinyl version shop local and check with Ventnor Exchange whether they have copies.

Well-deserved support
As well as the three-album deal signed with the US arm of BMG earlier this year, the band have enjoyed the continued support of their new manager, Mike Hertz.

Based in the US, Mike also looks after the likes of Lil Dicky (if you’ve got kids they may have seen the brilliant Earth video). Mike’s love for the band is clear to see through his support on social media.

Find out more
You can follow CHAMPS on:

In the meantime, here are a couple of tracks from the album to start your Friday with ….

Friday, 27th September, 2019 9:34am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nd4

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Music, Niton, South Wight, The Arts, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*