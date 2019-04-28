CHAMPS sign three album record deal with BMG

Isle of Wight brothers Michael and David Champion – aka CHAMPS – have just managed to secure themselves an incredible three album deal with the US arm of music giants, BMG.

This is fantastic news for the duo, as BMG say they offer transparent and fair deals, with all the support needed to succeed.

We are a new kind of music company for a new world. A new world which demands that deals are transparent and fair. A new world in which service to artists and writers is key. The only significant international company to combine publishing and recordings under one roof, our purpose is clear – to support your career and maximize your income.

Expect new music soon

Michael told OnTheWight that we can expect some new music very soon. As well as the record deal, they now also have the excellent support of new manager, Mike Hertz.

Based in the US, Mike also looks after the likes of Lil Dicky alongside Scooter Braun (who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande).

Champion: “Can’t wait to see where this journey takes us”

David told OnTheWight,

“We’re really delighted to have signed with such a forward thinking and dynamic major label. “They completely understand our vision as a band and we can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”



We can’t wait either and are so chuffed for the lads. Watch this space for details of new music and in the meantime, here’s a selection of some of our favourites.

And then there are these lovely live acoustic performances

Image: © Hollie Fernando