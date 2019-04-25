Isle of Wight’s Derek Sandy on Britain’s Got Talent this Saturday

Isle of Wight singer and performer, Derek Sandy, the man behind the catchy ‘Welcome to the Isle of Wight’ song, will be appearing on our TV screens this weekend.

Derek will be performing on Britain’s Got Talent (8pm ITV) hoping to wow the four judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon and grab enough votes to continue to the next stage of the competition.

Image: © Derek Sandy

Previous TV appearance

No stranger to the screen, back in 2016, Derek appeared on Channel Four’s Come Dine With Me.

In 2009 Derek launched his track ‘Welcome to the Isle of Wight’, which in the last ten years has clocked up 250,000 views on YouTube.

We’re sure there’ll be many Islanders glued to their TV screens on Saturday night cheering Derek along. Best of luck!

Image: © Riccardo Stanbridge