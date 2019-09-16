Isle of Wight’s Little Gloster named Best Local Restaurant in South East

In case you missed the news last week, congratulations are in order for two restaurants on the Isle of Wight who made it into the latest Good Food Guide.

The Little Gloster in Gurnard has been awarded the amazing accolade of Best Local Restaurant in the South East. Whilst Seaview Hotel is a new entry into the Guide.

Best Local Restaurant

The Best Local Restaurant Awards recognise fabulous neighbourhood eateries up and down the country.

Readers were asked to nominate their favourite neighbourhood restaurants, places that give a warm welcome and share a passion for local produce, plus a commitment to the community.

The Good Food Guide judges visited the shortlisted finalists before selecting a winner in each region. The Little Gloster was named as this year’s overall winner.

Little Gloster “a real family affair”

The GFG felt it was a worthy winner , with its menu that emphasises its maritime location. The Scandi-looking restaurant is located on the north coast, near Cowes, and enjoys sweeping views of the Solent from a light- flooded room of pale wood.

The Good Food Guide by Waitrose and Partners describes the restaurant as “a real family affair”, saying,

“Islander Ben Cooke and his wife Holly run this Scandi-style seaside restaurant with help from mum Eileen, Ben’s Danish granny ‘Mormor’ and even little Uffa – the couple’s young son who lends his name to the popular pasta made in-house. They work closely with local suppliers, most of whom have become personal friends.”

Cooke: “Truly blown away”

Ben said,

“We are truly blown away by receiving this award. This is a wonderful testament to what we have achieved together as a family and team, and rewards our hard work and love for what we do. Being nominated by our guests and anonymously visited by Good Food Guide reviewers, makes us incredibly proud. “The Isle of Wight has become a wonderful destination for food lovers and quality local produce. We are excited that this award could encourage more people to our beautiful island to experience all it has to offer. Being a neighbourhood award, we would like to thank our locals and regulars for their continued support, we couldn’t do it without you.”

Tom Bull’s modern bistro food at the Seaview

The entry for Seaview Hotel – which has been undergoing renovations to its interiors this year – reads,

Colour comes in the form of Tom Bull’s modern bistro food, which engages plenty of forthright flavours at cracking value. A Scotch egg of smoked salmon comes with a right yello curried mayo, or there could be a slab of marbled chicken terrine with shallot jame and brioche. For main, a piece of hake looks and taste the part in the seaside circumstances, accompanied by Jersey Royals and samphire in caper butter, whilst rump and belly of lamb come with spring veg and salsa verde. Finish with textbook creme brulee and shorteard, or sumptuous pistachio souffle. House wines are £4.35 a glass on a list with plenty below £30.

Reader feedback and expert inspectors

The Good Food Guide is compiled by coupling reader feedback of eateries up and down the country with anonymous inspections by a team of experts.

The Good Food Guide is published by Waitrose & Partners, available in Waitrose and Partners shops and online.