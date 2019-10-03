Isle of Wight’s Northwood House on TV and radio

In the next two weeks Northwood House will be taking to the airwaves! The house and park hosted two recordings of popular programmes which are set to broadcast soon.

The Kitchen Cabinet

As already reported through OnTheWight, Radio 4’s Kitchen Cabinet hosted by Jay Rayner is set to broadcast at 10:30 am this Saturday.

Polly Russell, Tim Hayward, Paula McIntyre and Tim Anderson answer this week’s culinary questions from the Isle of Wight audience. The programme was recorded on 25th September with an audience of 100 guests.

The aim of the show is to discuss local food history, interesting delicacies and famous dishes from the area. Topics included beetroot, souffles and food horror stories on our “most haunted island”.

Songs of Praise

BBC One’s Songs of Praise was filmed at Northwood House on 28th August as part of Wight Proms and will be broadcast on Sunday 13th October at 13:15.

After the recording Aled Jones returned to spend the day filming a series of links for the programme including details of the house’s past provided by local historian Tim Wander.

Tim Wander and Aled Jones

Northwood House can also be seen in last week’s Songs of Praise special feature on UK’s 10 most popular hymns with a recording of the Kingdom Choir singing “Abide With Me”.