Isle of Wight’s plastic-free ambitions subject of BBC Radio 4 programme

Ian Marchant from BBCR4’s Open Country programme comes to the Isle of Wight and finds out about the Island’s ambitions to become plastic-free.

isle of wight countryside

The Isle of Wight’s ‘plastic-free’ ambitions are the subject of popular BBC Radio 4 programme, Open Country, tomorrow (Thursday).

As well as talking to Father Xavier from Quarr Abbey (who has a “spiritual approach” to the problem of sustainability), the programme also hears from Zoe Thompson (Chair of the Ryde Business Association and business partner in Wight Trash).

Ian Marchant visits The Isle of Wight looking for a plastic-free future. He helps with a beach-clean, finds out what skateboarders and sailors can contribute and visits Afton Down.

Here a mountain of trash was cleared from the site of the legendary 1970 pop festival, when 600,000 people descended on the Island to hear Hendrix play.

Plastic free Freshwater
Coincidentally, at last night’s (Tuesday) Freshwater Parish council meeting, a motion to go plastic-free was passed by the councillors.

More to follow shortly on this.

When and how to listen
The Open Country programme will be broadcast on Thursday 5th April at 3pm on BBC Radio 4.

If you miss the broadcast, Open Country is available on Listen Again.

Thanks to Seb for the heads-up.

Image: loopzilla under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 4th April, 2018 12:28pm

By

