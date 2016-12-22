Isle of Wight NHS Trust has conditions imposed on it by CQC

Following last week’s report about massive concerns at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, this just in from the CQC. Ed

The Care Quality Commission has told Isle of Wight NHS Trust that it must make immediate improvements to its community mental health service and mental health inpatient services

Following an inspection CQC has placed conditions on the registration of the trust to minimise the risk of patients being exposed to harm.

CQC has told the trust that it must operate an effective escalation system to prioritise patients who urgently need access to community mental health services. The trust must provide a report on the escalation protocol by Wednesday 28 December

The trust must also carry out an urgent assessment of the physical environment on the mental health wards at St Mary’s Hospital. The trust must ensure there is a comprehensive assessment of ligature points and an action plan to lessen the risks

Dr Paul Lelliott, Deputy Chief Inspector of Hospitals and CQC’s lead for mental health, said:

“People living on the Isle of Wight are entitled to mental health services that are safe, effective, caring and responsive. We have found that some people who need access to the community mental health services were at risk of harm because they are having to wait too long to be assessed, or treated. We have therefore imposed urgent conditions upon the trust’s registration. “We expect the Isle of Wight NHS Trust to focus on these improvements as a matter of priority. We will return in due course to ensure that the required improvements have been made.”

CQC will publish a full report of its findings in the New Year.

