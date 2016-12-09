‘Massive concern’ at findings of CQC inspection at St Mary’s Hospital

A non-executive director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust has expressed his ‘massive concern’ at the findings of an unannounced CQC visit of St Mary’s Hospital in Newport, Isle of Wight.
An understaffed emergency department, overnight nurse shortages and insufficient medical presence at weekends are just some of the points identified by the watchdog.
The Isle of Wight NHS Trust failures came to light after preliminary findings were sent to Trust bosses who shared them with staff. The list was leaked to the County Press, who have reported on some of the findings today (Friday).
A series of failures
Other failures from a list of 59 points included patients experiencing an unacceptable number of ward moves; delays in discharging terminally ill patients; inadequately staffed wards; missed medication and more.
The Chief Executive, Karen Baker, said,
“On behalf of the Trust, I am sorry some of the Island services have not met the standard we would want them to.”
Non-Exec Director: “Massive concern”
However, David King, one of the non-executive directors expressed his “massive concern”.
He said,
“I managed to speak to two directors at other trusts and they don’t have an issue. It was almost like, ‘why are you even asking?’ I am shocked here. I don’t know what’s going on.”
Karen Baker said a new e-rostering system was being introduced by the new year so they would be able to monitor staffing in real time.
Staffing a major issue
In May this year, staffing was cited as a major issue on the Isle of Wight.
A IW NHS Trust spokesperson told OnTheWight that without being able to attract and retain full time, salaried staff, locum (freelance) medical staff have had to be used.
They said this neither builds a reliable service, as the locum doesn’t have a long-term interest in the service improving, and it is more expensive.
Rejection of Sustainable Transformation Plan
Executive members are being recommended to reject the proposed Sustainable Transformation Plan, which could see many medical services move to the mainland.
The decision will be made at next week’s Executive meeting starting at 5pm on Thursday 15th December.
Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P
Friday, 9th December, 2016 9:24am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eOO
Filed under: Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
yjc
9.Dec.2016 10:23am
Sadly, over the last 12 months the only three times my family used St. Mary’s (2 A&E, 1 not) we wrote three letters of concern afterwards. In some points – it wasn’t the fault of the staff – just lack of staff and the staff that were there were overstretched.
I cannot see how our one hospital (we used to have five on the island when the population was smaller) with just over 200 beds (and they are being cut) can possibly cope with the island’s population of over 140,000 which is predominantly elderly.
So, it is about time our IW Council started to reject planning applications for housing estates when we do not have the infrastructure to support them. I obviously realise that the houses do home residents already living here but they also encourage more to move here. (For example: billboards all up the mainland motorways trying to get people to move to Pan Meadows).
The island’s NHS, education, roads, and lack of work are are breaking point.
RichardW
9.Dec.2016 4:37pm
And you think it is any different on the mainland !?
Island Monkey
9.Dec.2016 10:59am
St Mary’s has become an avoid at all costs hospital. Too many of my family and friends have been badly let down by it for this to be a coincidence. I think it needs special measures. I genuinely feel people are dying because it is such a badly run hospital. People are not doing their jobs properly.
Arthur
9.Dec.2016 11:23am
But this is what the People vote for. Given the choice of spending the same proportion of the country’s wealth on health and welfare as other European countries do, or to have tax cuts and aircraft carriers instead, the voters prefer the latter. Don’t vote for Andrew Turner and then complain about the natural consequences of doing so.
tr
10.Dec.2016 3:39pm
Oh my goodness Arthur,
why does every reply on this site seem to come down to ‘it is what people voted for’?
In recent weeks there has been a ‘black alert’ for St Mary’s, and outbreak of norovirus, and now this CQC report.
I’m more inclined to agree with the post that said the number of beds are not nearly enough to serve the current, aging, population, and the IWC should take this on board before agreeing to any more house building, for anyone not already living on the island.
Robert Jones
9.Dec.2016 11:35am
SOME people are not doing their jobs properly – I served on the Patient Council and on various health bodies before that, and I know there are personnel and training problems, and there always seem to be huge communication issues in the NHS generally. However, the underlying issues are always the same: too few staff, too little money. WHY there are too few staff has a number of causes, some of which could be put right by cash, some are of longer-standing and are therefore more far-reaching than that – eg, the lack of specialists in some departments, particularly haematology, reflects national shortages caused by doctors not being trained in sufficient numbers or of course simply not choosing to go into that particular discipline. Senior doctors with families are also, as we know, reluctant to entrust their children to our failing schools.
As a matter of personal experience, treatment I’ve received at St Mary’s has been uniformly good in recent years, and the same is true of others of whom I know. But the strains the hospital is under are huge: while there are changes that could be made in leadership, which frankly I think is weak, individual staff members strive to achieve the best they can and by and large they more than succeed.
There are however issues that are hard to justify: telephones not being answered in the appointments departments, for example, inevitably means the Trust’s figures for Do Not Attends are meaningless: if people can’t tell the hospital they can’t make an appointment, it’s not their fault. If patients can’t find their way around the rabbit warren that is St Mary’s because the signage is ludicrously inadequate, time is going to be wasted. I have an appointment later today: the directions tell me the department I want is in the North Block. Well, what isn’t in the North Block? That’s as helpful as telling me the appointment is at the hospital: I know that already – would it kill you to tell me where?
Small things like that are not hard to solve if the management is up to its job. The more fundamental issues require resources and support which the hospital simply can’t be expected, by the CQC or anyone else, to provide on their own.
greatergood
9.Dec.2016 11:41am
Is everyone aware that this is not just an Island problem?
I have always found the care and services provided at St Mary’s to me and my family members more than adequate at all times.
Island Monkey
9.Dec.2016 12:39pm
Robert I believe you. Like me you speak from experience. Management is historically weak, but many NHS staff seem unmanageable, and worse, seem to use it for political ends.
Yes, I tend to support the Tories, but our hospital was just as bad under Labour. They can’t manage the NHS either – because they were incompetent or they promised staff things they could not deliver.
Factually we have thousands more doctors and nurses under this and the previous coalition government . Money is too easy an answer, it’s a lazy cliche. As a minimum, the NHS needs its staff from top to bottom to redouble their efforts and do their jobs properly.
steve stubbings
9.Dec.2016 12:45pm
…”tend to support the Tories”?!
hahahaha
You forgot to mention slavishly and without an iota of objectivity.
I wondered how long it was going to be before you told us this Government is spending more… blah, blah, blah
billy builder
10.Dec.2016 8:28am
Steve, but you’re forgetting the £350million each week the NHS will now get! Or would that be £220 billion less funding over the next 3 years. Sadly the latter.
DaveIOW
9.Dec.2016 4:23pm
“As a minimum, the NHS needs its staff from top to bottom to redouble their efforts and do their jobs properly.”
Thanks, IM.
I’ll keep those words in mind as I continue to deliver the very best care possible to my patients. My ethos is that only the very best is good enough and I keep in mind everyday that the care I deliver to every patient I encounter should be to a standard I’d accept for my nearest and dearest.
But if you think I should be doing more, I’ll see what I can do.
Have you ever thought about coming in to the NHS to consult on staff morale?
Island Monkey
9.Dec.2016 5:45pm
If.only more were like you Dave. By the way, are you a Union Rep and Labour activist?
Unfortunately I and people I love have.been at St Mary”s in recent months and years, in several departments. All of these contacts had unhappy outcomes, mostly because staff and managers are doing a poor job.
Note to Steve Stubbings, this is partially a criticism of the Tories *
DaveIOW
9.Dec.2016 6:03pm
Union Rep & Labour activist?
No to both!
My priority at work is caring for my patients. I don’t have the time or energy left after doing that for political shenanigans.
My overwhelming impression of the NHS is that it’s full of dedicated professionals trying to do their very best for the patients, but being hamstrung by successive governments for whom “giving Mabel a hug and a kind word when she’s missing her husband who died twenty years ago” doesn’t matter because it’s not a “business outcome” and can’t easily be given a financial value.
All recent governments have been guilty of forgetting the human side of care. NHS hospitals are not businesses and shouldn’t be run as though they are.
Island Monkey
9.Dec.2016 6:19pm
Relieved to hear it Dave, your comments here do inevitably lean quite far left.
A part of the problem is that all NHS staff claim to be working flat out, just like teachers. The reality is a little different I think. You must agree a lack of discipline and accountability are endemic in public service?
There” little time for hugging Mabel or changing her bed because ward staff spend much of their shift tip pity tapping on keyboards.
I should also say some of my close relatives work in the NHS- at the coal face.
DaveIOW
9.Dec.2016 7:05pm
Fifteen or twenty years ago, if I needed a physio, OT, Social Worker, etc., to see a patient, all it took was a two minute phone call and a quick chat when they came to the ward a couple of hours later.
Now it requires a computer-based referral that duplicates all of the information in the case notes that my colleague will review when they arrive several days later anyway. It takes 10 – 15 minutes on a good day. Unless the antiquated IT crashes. Again!
Patient medication? Computer.
Transport arrangements? Computer.
Review lab results? Computer.
See an XRay? Computer.
Refer to district nurse? Computer.
Why the reliance on computers? Because there needs to be an “audit trail” for the bean counters and statisticians to manipulate so that they can “evidence care”.
I’ve never met the bean counters or statisticians, but if I select the wrong item from their drop down menu of a million options, I get a call telling me I’m rubbish at my job.
You think I want to care from a keyboard? You think anyone does?
It’s all the result of some fool thinking that health and social care should follow a business model.
steve stubbings
9.Dec.2016 9:08pm
Where, exactly, is the part that’s a criticism of the Tories?
Granny
11.Dec.2016 12:04am
I too have worked for various NHS trusts over the last 42 years and alas still do thanks to pension goal posts moving. There is a mentality amongst many members of the NHS that they can get away with it. By this I mean sickness slackness and general laziness. I too work flat out given the service I would want my family to receive as do the 2 other members of my family who work in st Mary’s in different fields to my own. All 3 of our departments are beset but those who think sick leave is theirs by right and sod your colleagues or the patients. This puts an added strain on the rest and I s demoralising. Speak to your line manager to be told’ you don’t know what is going on behind the scenes’. I do – nothing because it never changes. You are asked by management what training you would like/ forget it, apart from the
Statutory training you are just too busy for the managers to even bother. Image too rears its ugly head in many department. Aren’t we all supposed to have one aim in sight and that is the improving of our clients well being. No let’s have an undisputed hierarchy in some of the departments.
Sorry throwing the soap box away now
tr
12.Dec.2016 10:30am
I am grateful for your insight Granny. it is a pity that all the usual moaners can think of is to shout for more money to be thrown at the NHS, when you have clearly articulated that the problem is much bigger.
the NHS is broken, broken, broken. it is too big, and ungovernable.
if you dare mention splitting it up you get accused of wanting to privatise, but it is apparent that the only way to bring about change is to be radical. someone mentioned the days when Matron ruled the wards, and recently they tried to reintroduce someone with the same job title, but without the power, so that failed.
whatever is done, and I certainly do not have the answers, appointing more managers and throwing more money at it is NOT going to resolve this.
Suruk the Slayer
9.Dec.2016 4:54pm
I think you may need medical attention, Monkey.
Your voice appears to be coming from the lower part of your torso.
Could be serious.
Island Monkey
9.Dec.2016 1:28pm
The truth doesn’t suit eh Steve? Those wicked Tories have recruited thousands more Doctor’s 35,000 more, and they have given the NHS billions more than (your) Labour did.
My inclination to support the Tories is based on experience of incompetence by the others and it’s not total. I often criticise here, you have a short memory.
S Smith
10.Dec.2016 6:49am
IM.
The increase in doctors is a lie. All they did was play with numbers and say there were more. They started counting trainees that were still in medical school and then ‘estimated’ a number they would convince not to leave or retire. The prediction is false and if you believe daily mail statistics you do need a mental healt assessment.
The increased investment is also a play on statistics moving money from one pot and only adding half to the other.
CHRIS P LAMB
10.Dec.2016 4:24pm
Fiddling the numbers wouldn’t surprise me. I recall a similar wheeze when the government announced students at university had increased by 50% All they did was to call polytechnics universities and there you are.
Jim Moody
9.Dec.2016 2:46pm
The Tory government’s strategy is to impoverish and degrade the NHS so that those who can manage to pay will eventually be forced take out private health insurance. It is the only logic that such dinosaurs of capitalism countenance: it doesn’t matter whose lives are ruined, they want profit to rule every aspect of life. Their system is rotten to the core, but its foulness infects us all as it must until replaced with a human-centred and democratic social system. Conservatism and all support for decrepit capitalism should be consigned to the dustbin of history. Maybe Isle of Wighters can lead the way in next May’s county council elections.
Island Monkey
9.Dec.2016 2:58pm
See what I mean? Invention, not fact. The Labour Party started privatisation of the NHS.
S Smith
10.Dec.2016 6:50am
Actually Thatcher did by making internal markets. TBH labour did continue it.
Ian Young
9.Dec.2016 4:05pm
Jim, rather than trying to resurrect failed Labour polices of the 70’s and 80’s you might be better employed contemplating as to why Corbyns’s Labour party was relegated to fourth place in Sleaford last night with less than 10% of the vote.
Please Jim, do not tell us it was the fault of the PLP, the Labour right, the Murdock Press, or any of the other reasons for failure listed in the Momentum handbook.
The problems facing the NHS are many and complex; under the Tories I, like you, fear for its future, but blood curdling rhetoric such as yours is, in my opinion, not at all helpful in moving the debate forward.
Island Monkey
10.Dec.2016 4:40pm
Ask yourself this simple question, why would the Tories want a private health service? Those who can afford it (the rich) don’t put up with bad care, they pay for better. And they get it. No waiting for treatment if you have the money, no bad food or dirty wards in the private hospitals.
If you follow your logic, the Tories wouldn’t give a toss about the NHS because they don’t use it. Such a theory is arrant nonsense. Conservative’s care very much about the NHS, and frankly, Jeremy hunt is probably the best Minister we’ve ever had.
Ian Young
10.Dec.2016 6:31pm
Mr Hunt has in the past co-authored a book calling for NHS to be replaced with private insurance.
You will therefore understand why some of us don’t share your faith in the man.
Suruk the Slayer
11.Dec.2016 6:04pm
And Mr £350M a week for the NHS, whoops, no, I was just kidding, you didn’t believe that really, did you? Farage, is also on record saying the same sort of thing.
Consider that before you put your X in the Kipper box.
Steve Goodman
11.Dec.2016 12:15am
Thanks to more informative sources like Private Eye, we know that a lot of Cons. and other politicians past and present are linked to business people wanting government to transfer to them as much of our money and power as possible, usually for no good reason, and we know that the history of service privatisation is rarely pleasant reading for patients and taxpayers. Those wishing to get up to speed could start with ‘Medicine Balls’ in the current Eye (1433, p.15 ‘con-tract capers’) and work their way back through previous reports.
They might also recognise that in medical emergencies not even the wealthy can buy themselves out of having to ‘put up with’ the present ambulance and A&E ‘bad care and waiting’ consequencies of current political policies, and of course that Hunt is probably only ‘best’ for those liking his lies, serious service cuts, and privatisation preference. As reported for a long time in the Eye and elsewhere.
alio100
9.Dec.2016 2:50pm
Where can we see this report
Sally Perry
9.Dec.2016 3:26pm
It’s not public yet.
yjc
9.Dec.2016 4:18pm
Years ago, hospitals were run by Matrons – who had worked from the ground floor upwards. When the Matron said “jump” you asked “how high” and did it!
I wonder how many of the management staff have actually worked on the ground floor?
John
9.Dec.2016 7:03pm
Walked down from the North wing to the main Hospital this morning and was shocked at how grubby the walls and corridors are which are also crumbling in places. The standard of cleanliness is shocking. If the Wards are anything like this then it’s no wonder they have Norovirus everywhere. Then for good measure just as I leave I’m greeted with a huge poster of Karen Baker grinning from ear to ear. I felt so much better for it I must say.
Robert Jones
10.Dec.2016 10:25pm
I took the same journey yesterday. You’re talking absolute and utter nonsense. And Norovirus is a) not everywhere, and b) brought in from outside the hospital.
No purpose is served by making stuff up.
HCA
9.Dec.2016 8:09pm
I challenge any one of you to come and work an eight or thirteen hour shift on a busy ward at St Marys. Most nurses do not even get time for a tea break. I, along with countless others do the very best I possibly can for the patients I look after.
With more demand on services because of an aging population the hospital us at breaking point daily. Inadequate social care to enable patients to return home doesn’t help. The social care budget has been continually cut by government.
The NHS is used as a political football by all parties.
As for the statement about Norovirus, may I suggest it has probably been bought into the hospital by the visitors who see no reason to wash their hands when visiting. Who then visit relatives and lay or sit over the beds, rather than the seats provided.It is actually an airborne virus which is carried from person to person, rather than grubby walls which I doubt a patient ever comes into contact with! Still, it has given you all another reason to knock the hardworking staff at our local hospital. Maybe you will be more satisfied having to travel to the mainland for any medical treatment seeing as St Marys is so dreadful.
Matt Price
10.Dec.2016 1:34am
HCA I agree with you, everyone loves to run down the hospital and the NHS. Certainly all parties have and will always use the NHS as a political football.
The norovirus is nearly always brought in by stupid people visiting when they are not well themselves or go to the Beacon with a stomach bug!(until that was stopped) Why are some people so stupid and selfish. It only takes a little common sense to realise that a hospital is and always will be a breeding ground for contagious bugs and illnesses.
Why does everyone on here think they are such a damn expert.
So anyone on here running down NHS staff should be ashamed of themselves, lets hope you don’t need those very staff yourself over the Christmas break when they will almost certainly be working and you probably won’t.
HCA, keep up the good work and remember it is a very small minority that have the total disrespect to moan about the amazing work you do and the care you deliver.
Island Monkey
10.Dec.2016 9:07am
MP It’s not ‘total disrespect’ to criticise when they are failing. Do you understand what that actually means? People are suffering, people are dying through lack of proper care.
Are you seriously suggesting St Mary’s and the Island NHS is BEYOND criticism? if so, you are part of the problem. Where are sick people supposed to go?
Calling the patients and visitors ‘stupid’ is not helpful either. You’re no better than the OFSTED boss, and he resigned.
I feel no shame, I just feel anger that our hospital is in places and at times, incompetent. People I love have been let down badly. Yes, some people working there are ‘amazing’ but it’s clear a good number are not.
It’s not just the CQC criticising, look at the CP, it’s the CORONER, she gets to see the results of failure.
DaveIOW
10.Dec.2016 10:42am
The NHS is struggling. In parts it is failing. I agree with you on that point.
However, when Wightlink lets you down, you blame Wightlink. Not the individual employees.
When Vodafone lets you down, you blame Vodafone. Not the individual employees.
When Island Roads lets you down, you blame Island Roads. Not the individual employees.
The NHS, Wightlink, Vodafone and Island Roads have management and governance failings in common. None of these are in the control of the individuals at the coal face.
The vast majority (I admit, not all) of NHS front line clinical staff do everything in their power to deliver care to the very highest standard they can within the limitations set by government and management.
To blame hard working individuals for institutional failings is both unfair and counterproductive.
Island Monkey
10.Dec.2016 11:53am
I do not Dave, the blame is shared. But it’s very difficult to do your job well, to be thorough with front-line patient care when few others in the organisation are doing the same. i accept it is demoralising. The whole NHS suffers from poor performance and governance. It’s unwieldy, the management are disconnected from the front line and as you have already written, the IT process and systems are shambolic and wasteful. I have no doubt everyone intends delivering excellence, but intention doesn’t deliver, systems and training do. People needing tests not getting them, and possibly even that is an IT issue, not human. Nothing is followed up well and you (say) in A&E never knew the follow-up didn’t occur because by then you’re dealing with the next patient.
I hate to give examples, it’s too complex an issue, but even suppliers seem to treat the NHS with contempt. The cost of things like drugs are criminal, but other services have serious cost problems too, not just buildings. A recent survey on the purchase and quantity of gloves purchased was embarrassing and a symptom of wider dysfunction.
Unsurprisingly, many staff just leave, or take that early retirement because they don’t see anything improving. Government HAS to take responsibility.
Matt Price
11.Dec.2016 1:55am
IM..
Yes it is total disrespect to criticise and generalise NHS staff.
The fault does go back to every government who think it is right to cut the cost of medical care.
point of fact: the Norovirus does not start in a hospital ward, it is taken to the hospital ward and that will generally be by a visitor or even the patient. You can have all the hand sanitising in the world but many bugs are taken in on clothing or footwear. As I stated the hospital is a perfect breeding ground for the bugs to survive in.
People are suffering and in some cases dying and because of failures and it is truly terrible. I don’t know the answers, although I bet they start and finish with funding. But ranting on here about a crack in the wall at St Mary’s won’t help and pointing the finger at hard working NHS staff certainly won’t either.
I stand by my comment that people going to visit people in hospital when they are ill themselves is stupid. Do you think it is right to visit the maternity department if you have a cold? do you think it is right to visit a elderly relative if you have a stomach bug? Should you go to the beacon centre if you have D & V? Well if you do then you are part of the problem and really IM you think you should be comparing my comments to what the OFSTED boss said? Was that comment serious? It might be a little over the top.
No St Marys and the IOW NHS are not beyond criticism, but throwing comments at hardworking staff on social media is not fair or constructive. Criticise me and what I have said however you like but I am more than happy to be hauled over the coals for sticking up for the hardworking staff in our NHS.
The executive should reject the sustainable transformation plan, as moving more services to the mainland cannot in any way be good for sick patients and will only further dilute the range of services the NHS can offer on the Island. That is really what this article was about.
rossignol16
9.Dec.2016 10:06pm
9 December 2016
I wonder if the latest results about Isle of Wight NHS Trust will have any bearing on the STP?
Island Monkey
9.Dec.2016 10:40pm
HCA why do you think that only NHS staff do a hard working job? Many of us work those hours, some of us more, often without proper breaks. The harsh reality of the private sector is very different from a warm, secure well paid job in the public sector. And then there’s your pensions. Some of my NHS friends, who are mid 50’s are already retiring. Perhaps that’s where a lot of the money is going?
As for those ‘cuts’ that’s a myth. The Tories have spent billions more each and every year on the NHS. I stand by my comments above, and I’m afraid it seems too many middle-aged people are relying on the state to look after their elderly relatives, rather than do some of it themselves. I count members of my own family in that group too. The State cannot and should not do everything for its citizens.
Ruth Redman
9.Dec.2016 10:45pm
I must speak as someone that has used a lot of hospitals in Beds and Bucks for over 50 yrs.. this isn’t good, BUT i will stand up for all the staff and departments I have had dealings with in the last two years, and I’ve had quite a lot.
In comparison to what I was used to… They have been Fabulous!!
This is a problem of the whole country and more often the management. NOT the doctors, nursing staff or others working at the hospital. If you’ve never had to have many treatments on the mainland, maybe some need to..
I know things go wrong, I know it’s not always perfect, but please don’t blame just St Mary’s. like many, they are doing there best, given what resources they have.
Linda Chester
10.Dec.2016 11:08am
And I would like to endorse your praise for St. Mary’s. I too have received fabulous care from staff in all departments. I would like to take this opportunity of thanking them all for their care and cheerfulness – they are an example of what can be achieved under difficult circumstances.
Steve Goodman
9.Dec.2016 11:21pm
For years Private Eye has been reporting matters of massive concern relating to our NHS (and much more), and for years little if any of all that free evidence based observation and suggested improvement has not massively concerned our governments.
Thanks largely to the Eye, we know that a lot of politicians past and present are linked to business people wanting government to transfer to them as much of our money and power as possible, usually for no good reason, and we know that the history of service privatisation is rarely pleasant reading for patients and taxpayers. Those wishing to get up to speed could start with ‘Medicine Balls’ in the current Eye (1433, p.15 ‘con-tract capers’) and work their way back through previous reports.
KEITH POTT TURNER
10.Dec.2016 10:19am
I have links to the brilliant Surgeon Sir Percivall Pott. I praise the work of doctors and nurses, but St Mary’s Hospital is mis-managed. Not long after they sold off Frank James Hospital, they complained they could do with another Cottage Hospital to ease the work load! The whole of the NHS is actually mis-managed, having to rely on exuberant car parking charges, a lottery where most of the money is going to the organisers and the worst funding is from fines that carer’s have to pay for NHS patients who are on the wrong systems. Cheers my Dears.
Minnieb
10.Dec.2016 11:55am
The NHS is a national disgrace and has been for a long time. How do so many other countries deliver a good, efficient health service to their populations?How come my sister, who lives partly in U.K. And partly in Cyprus much prefers to return there for medical treatment for which she pays a small, affordable amount than to sit on an interminable waiting list here for second rate care. And no she is not rich, just an average pensioner. It’s high time people stopped worshipping the third world service we receive in UK and got rid of it altogether.
Steve Goodman
10.Dec.2016 12:25pm
Or:
Our NHS model is still admired worldwide and could continue to be a source of national pride (as featured in our impressive Olympics opening.)
It’s high time people stopped worshipping the conning Cons. whose choice of cuts is driving our services down to third world levels and got rid of them altogether.
Island Monkey
10.Dec.2016 4:33pm
Yeah, because Labour governments presided over a fantastic health service. As long as people think one government or the next will wave a magic wand over it, we’re doomed. Thankfully no-one believes the Unison rubbish, they are intelligent enough to see the unions just want to use it as a weapon against the hated Tories. Well it isn’t, the health service, our NHS is for us, the people who pay for it and we demand better.
Other civilised countries spend less and get better. It’s not a money thing, it’s a systems and people thing.
Robert Jones
10.Dec.2016 10:27pm
How? Because they pay for it. How did you think they managed?
Minnieb
10.Dec.2016 12:28pm
No Steve it’s not admired worldwide, it’s just used worldwide by people not entitled to use it. Quite different.
Steve Goodman
10.Dec.2016 12:36pm
No Min people anywhere are entitled to use, and to amire, a model. Quite different
DaveIOW
10.Dec.2016 12:39pm
Don’t let facts get in the way of your rhetoric:
http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/fund-reports/2014/jun/mirror-mirror
Minnieb
10.Dec.2016 2:46pm
Steve no other country is mug enough to use our failing model, much less admire it. They use it because it’s free to the whole world at our expense.
DaveIOW
10.Dec.2016 4:38pm
The population of the world is 7.4 billion people.
The NHS in England sees 1,000,000 patients every 36 hours.
At that rate, in order for everyone in the world to use the service it would take over 30 years just to see everyone once.
When I need to see my GP, I sometimes have to wait a few days, but certainly never 30 years!
When I needed emergency treatment in hospital, the ambulance took me straight there. I was seen immediately. I had X-rays, blood tests, treatment and medication.
I was discharged within a few hours with a plan for follow-up a couple of days later. At that appointment, physiotherapy appointments were arranged and consultant review a couple of weeks later.
A potentially serious injury with potential to leave me with a significant disability if left untreated or with delayed treatment was managed perfectly. Other than a couple of small scars, you’d never know I’d been injured.
The NHS that you describe as a “national disgrace” saved me from a lifetime of pain and disability. Instead I have been able to continue to contribute to society and function as a member of my community.
I was never asked to fund this treatment other than through my general taxation. If I’d had to pay the true cost, it would’ve cost me thousands of pounds that I didn’t have.
I don’t have to have expensive health insurance. When it comes to healthcare, I won the lottery of life by being born an Englishman!
It was the treatment I received that motivated me to change career paths. Over 25 years later, I’m still working on the front line of health care. I love every day at work. It’s physically and mentally demanding. I get home exhausted everyday. I’d be much wealthier if I’d stayed with engineering, but I wouldn’t change a thing. My rewards are far more than financial.
If the UK was to scrap the NHS and move to a payment model of delivery, not only would the less well suffer, but so would the wealthy as healthcare workers left their professions in droves.
I am dedicated to the NHS. I’ve turned down many lucrative contracts in the private sector because I believe that everyone deserves the benefits the NHS provides. I am not alone in this feeling.
Privatisation would destroy healthcare for all.
Robert Jones
10.Dec.2016 10:29pm
Minnieb: You have evidence for this, have you? No, you haven’t; because you’re talking rubbish.
We may be in a post-truth society these days, but even there, there’s a difference between post-truth and blatant nonsense.
seems to me...
10.Dec.2016 4:08pm
It doesn’t really matter who voted for who, or who is to blame. I don’t care what happens in other countries – I live in this one.
The Chief Executive, Karen Baker, said,
“On behalf of the Trust, I am sorry some of the Island services have not met the standard we would want them to.”
Fine – a statement which apologises.
Now – What will the trust be doing about it? Is the chief executive capable of correcting this problem, or is it time for new blood?
We don’t need blame, or apologies, or concerns. Tell us what your solution is, then make it happen.
jack black
10.Dec.2016 4:46pm
i gree wholeheartedly with your comments. apolagies are empty promises with out action. Lack of anything is not a reason if the present incumbent can’t do it then they should step aside. but of course we know this won’t happen
Robert Jones
10.Dec.2016 10:32pm
and if it did, it would make no difference: because you can’t manage a service which the public and government refuses to fund as it needs to be funded. By all means sack the chief executive and board and senior directors, if it makes you feel any better. But it will make no difference at all, beyond destroying staff morale entirely, because the problem has almost nothing to do with the people who are trying – as of course you don’t have to do so you can be as free with your ignorant criticisms as you like – to run it without the resources required to do so.
seems to me...
11.Dec.2016 12:18pm
every sector of public services has had funding cut.
its not about the employees who do their jobs well consistently.
The chief executive says that a new e-rostering system is coming in to monitor staffing in real time – I am astounded that staffing is not already monitored properly, whether by a computer or just by the trust and management (because its their job).
Money is fine. But if you aint got the money, work out the problem and solve it – dont wait to be slated by the CQC and then talk vaugely about a new computer system which might solve a problem that shouldnt need solving.
Understaffed emergency department – transfer staff from the wards to balance it out. The wards and A&E might end up slightly understaffed – but better to balance it.
Not enough nurses at night – put more nurses on the nightshift.
Not enough staff at weekends – make more staff work weekends.
Its not rocket science. It doesnt need a computer system. It just needs competent management of staff rostering from the trust. More money would be nice, but its not going to happen until after the next election, if then, so the chief exec must solve the problem with the resources available, or resign and allow someone else to step in.
Suruk the Slayer
12.Dec.2016 12:20pm
***”Understaffed emergency department – transfer staff from the wards to balance it out.”***
You *do* realise that A&E nursing is a specialist role, don’t you?
***”Not enough nurses at night – put more nurses on the nightshift.”***
And when working nights doesn’t suit said nurses (they have children to care for, for example), what happens?
What I have seen happen is they try to do nights, can’t manage to balance work and their commitments at home, and resign from the job. Now you have less staff on night *and* days.
***”Not enough staff at weekends – make more staff work weekends.”***
See above.
No, its not rocket science. Rocket science requires a degree of intelligence.
There is a big problem in the health service, and in industry in general, for that matter, where MBA-waving stuffed-shirt career managers are parachuted into managerial posts where they have absolutely zero knowledge of the profession they have managerial control over. The result is one huge foul-up after another.
DaveIOW
12.Dec.2016 12:48pm
I’ve never seen the magic “nurse tree” that the proposed additional staff should come from.
It seems that everyone has an opinion on how the NHS should be managed, but very few look at the facts before forming or voicing their opinion!
The UK has insufficient nurse training places to keep up with retirees and those leaving the profession.
It will soon reach crisis point. It’s not far off now.
For all those who think that money isn’t the answer, please tell me how to fund a three/four year degree course for the thousands of nurses we need to train without investment in both academic institutions and suitable clinical placements for them to learn in.
Perhaps you’d prefer to have a shorter, non-academic course? One that would lead to nurses “performing tasks” rather than having a depth of knowledge and experience to underpin their practice? I’d rather we didn’t devalue nursing that way.
Or perhaps you’d like to abandon nurse training all together? We could just import our nurses “ready made” from overseas? I’m not sure that would be very popular amongst certain parts of our isolationist society!
I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but I do know that rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic isn’t the solution.
If we want to maintain a world leading NHS, we need to fund it properly.
greenhey
10.Dec.2016 4:40pm
I have experience of St Marys after a fall in which I broke vertebrae.
The A and E service was OK but because of the seriousness of the injury I had to be transferred to Southampton where I had excellent care.
it was suggested I finished my recovery at St marys as it would be easier for people to visit me. This was agreed.
however St Marys really did not know how to care for me to the extent of risking paralysis. I was not reassured when the ward sister told me they had Googled what to do.
DaveIOW
12.Dec.2016 9:54am
“Carried out a literature review to ensure that their nursing practice was in concordance with the latest evidence base” sounds rather better than “googled it” but amounts to the same thing.
I’m greatly reassured when my healthcare team remain current by using contemporary communication media to update their knowledge base.
I don’t expect anyone to know everything. I do expect them to critically appraise new research before applying it to their clinical practice.
I suspect that the ward manager was guilty of little more than using over-simplified language to explain your care.
rossignol16
23.Dec.2016 3:17pm
Why discharge someone FROM a facility where the specialist care was known to exist?
Kerry Yeomans
11.Dec.2016 8:03am
Welcome to St Scaries
rossignol16
12.Dec.2016 7:38am
12 December 2016
Thank you for this information – do you have the full details of what the Care Quality Commission have found in their preliminary review?
I note that there is to be an extraordinary Meeting of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust before Christmas. Does anyone know the agenda and will anyone be attending from the press?
rossignol16
23.Dec.2016 2:25pm
http://www.iow.nhs.uk/about-us/our-trust-board/2016-board-papers.htm
Tuesday 20 December Extra short public Board meeting (This meeting has now been cancelled)