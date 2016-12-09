‘Massive concern’ at findings of CQC inspection at St Mary’s Hospital

A non-executive director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust has expressed his ‘massive concern’ at the findings of an unannounced CQC visit of St Mary’s Hospital in Newport, Isle of Wight.

An understaffed emergency department, overnight nurse shortages and insufficient medical presence at weekends are just some of the points identified by the watchdog.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust failures came to light after preliminary findings were sent to Trust bosses who shared them with staff. The list was leaked to the County Press, who have reported on some of the findings today (Friday).

A series of failures

Other failures from a list of 59 points included patients experiencing an unacceptable number of ward moves; delays in discharging terminally ill patients; inadequately staffed wards; missed medication and more.

The Chief Executive, Karen Baker, said,

“On behalf of the Trust, I am sorry some of the Island services have not met the standard we would want them to.”

Non-Exec Director: “Massive concern”

However, David King, one of the non-executive directors expressed his “massive concern”.

He said,

“I managed to speak to two directors at other trusts and they don’t have an issue. It was almost like, ‘why are you even asking?’ I am shocked here. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Karen Baker said a new e-rostering system was being introduced by the new year so they would be able to monitor staffing in real time.

Staffing a major issue

In May this year, staffing was cited as a major issue on the Isle of Wight.

A IW NHS Trust spokesperson told OnTheWight that without being able to attract and retain full time, salaried staff, locum (freelance) medical staff have had to be used.

They said this neither builds a reliable service, as the locum doesn’t have a long-term interest in the service improving, and it is more expensive.

Rejection of Sustainable Transformation Plan

Executive members are being recommended to reject the proposed Sustainable Transformation Plan, which could see many medical services move to the mainland.

The decision will be made at next week’s Executive meeting starting at 5pm on Thursday 15th December.

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

Location map

View the location of this story.