Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th September 2017

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Caesars Road
Location: at Caesars Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Caesars Road)
11 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Caesars Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 22 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Tree removal/surgery works by Wiil Cross Country Services. Lights by HSS Hire
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Brook Village Road
Location: at C05 Brook Village Road, Brook, Isle of Wight (Brook Village Road)
11 September — 17 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: School Lane
Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (School Lane)
12 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Fitzroy Street
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)
11 September — 13 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 13 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cross Street
Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cross Street)
11 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
11 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 22 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)
12 September — 14 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 September — 14 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is required for bridge improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Langbridge
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)
11 September — 17 November
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marlborough Road
Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Marlborough Road)
11 September — 13 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 13 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard)
11 September — 13 September
Diversion route
Name: Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard)
11 September — 13 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Coppice End
Location: at Coppice End, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Coppice End)
11 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Shorwell Shute
Location: at B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Shorwell Shute)
11 September — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Temporary 3T Weight Limit on Langbridge and One Ways for diverted traffic due to Langbridge bridge.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Weight restriction
Name: Various Streets, Newchurch
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)
11 September — 17 November
Temporary one-way
Name: Various Streets,Newchurch
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)
11 September — 17 November
Temporary one-way
Name: Various Streets,Newchurch
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)
11 September — 17 November
Temporary one-way
Name: Various Streets,Newchurch
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)
11 September — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
RENEW NOISY FIRE HYDRANT FRAME & COVER. Lane closure inbound, outbound remains open
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Staplers Road
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road)
11 September — 11 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion route North
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion route North)
11 September — 13 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion route South
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion route South)
11 September — 13 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Opposite Model Village, Gidshill A High Street : High Street-Godshill
Works description: Rebuild Stone Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill : Bohemia Corner, Newport Road, Godshill, Just Past Merstone Lane On The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way. :
Works description: Carriageway Investigations
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Jct Kent Avenue To O/S 157
Works description: To Excavate In Footway & Carriageway For A New Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Parkhurst Road To Catherine Terrace 209m, Ml 220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead : Series Of 4 Bollards Starting At The Right Hand Side Of Hill House Driveway. The Middle Two Are Still In Pla
Works description: Install New Black And White Plastic Marker Posts
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 15 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Yarbridge /Marshcombe Shute To Jct Of Old Morton Road
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation Under 4 Way Lights For The First 2 Nights Then 2 Way Lights – Night Work Only
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell : From Junction With Farriers Way 430m North Towards Newport, Ml 230058 : Main Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 220143 From The Junction Of High Street, To The Junction Of Crocker Street: St James Street-Newport
Works description: Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell : From Muggleton Lane, 500m East Towards Shorwell, Ml 630131 : Limerstone Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacinfing Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell : From A Point 579m From The Crown Inn, 380m Towards Brighstone, Ml 630132 : Limerstone Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 240329 Whole Road: Caesars Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Coppice End, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Opp No 2 And Alongside 15 : Coppice End-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Block Paving Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cross Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Whole Length Of Road From West Street To New Street, 80m, Ml 241234 : Cross Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : O/S No.7 Firs Court : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 17 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : Langbridge Aka Spicers Bridges : Langbridge—C19 Newchurch Shute, Newchurch
Works description: Bridge Strengthening Scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os Noahs Cottage
Works description: Llay New Service From Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os 16
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 2a Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From Yarmouth Road 500m North (Ml640290): Underwood Lane-Porchfield:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Recon 160:R/H4, Stregthen 30mm Fibrovia And 130mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 13 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle
Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 1 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Test Holes & Soil Samples Various Locations Between No 1 And Ashey Manor Lodge,Before Water Main Replacemnet Is Carried Out.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Nettlestone : O/S Stonehaven (On Bend) : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: Investigation To F/W Difference In Levels
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : Located On E/B F/W By The Bend, Defect O/S A Black House Boat 209a, Near A Double Bt Cover And Marked With
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Hole In F/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : W/B C/W O/S 75 : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs Due To Base/ Crazing And Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 81 Flat 1 George St, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 17 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Alfred Street E. Cowes.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 Clatterford Road, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Insatll Water Connection For New House
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Road To O/S No7
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cross Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 27
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highfield Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 48
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manor Crescent, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 Manor Cres Rookley Ventnor Isle Of W
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 17 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Mia Clothes Shop
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Windsor Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4,Windsor Drive, Shanklin Po37 7ny
Works description: Shanklin – 360730 – Planned Maintainence – Build A New Joint Box In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
