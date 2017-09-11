Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Caesars Road

Location: at Caesars Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Caesars Road)

11 September — 22 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Caesars Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 September — 22 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Tree removal/surgery works by Wiil Cross Country Services. Lights by HSS Hire

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Brook Village Road

Location: at C05 Brook Village Road, Brook, Isle of Wight (Brook Village Road)

11 September — 17 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

New utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: School Lane

Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (School Lane)

12 September — 15 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 September — 15 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Fitzroy Street

Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)

11 September — 13 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 September — 13 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cross Street

Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cross Street)

11 September — 22 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

11 September — 22 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 September — 22 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Road

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)

12 September — 14 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 September — 14 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

The closure is required for bridge improvement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Langbridge

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)

11 September — 17 November

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 September — 17 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

New utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Marlborough Road

Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Marlborough Road)

11 September — 13 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 September — 13 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

New utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard

Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard)

11 September — 13 September

Diversion route

Name: Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard

Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard)

11 September — 13 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Coppice End

Location: at Coppice End, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Coppice End)

11 September — 15 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Shorwell Shute

Location: at B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Shorwell Shute)

11 September — 29 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 September — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Temporary 3T Weight Limit on Langbridge and One Ways for diverted traffic due to Langbridge bridge.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Weight restriction

Name: Various Streets, Newchurch

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)

11 September — 17 November

Temporary one-way

Name: Various Streets,Newchurch

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)

11 September — 17 November

Temporary one-way

Name: Various Streets,Newchurch

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)

11 September — 17 November

Temporary one-way

Name: Various Streets,Newchurch

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)

11 September — 17 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

RENEW NOISY FIRE HYDRANT FRAME & COVER. Lane closure inbound, outbound remains open

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Staplers Road

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road)

11 September — 11 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion route North

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion route North)

11 September — 13 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion route South

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion route South)

11 September — 13 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : Opposite Model Village, Gidshill A High Street : High Street-Godshill

Works description: Rebuild Stone Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill : Bohemia Corner, Newport Road, Godshill, Just Past Merstone Lane On The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way. :

Works description: Carriageway Investigations

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 22 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Jct Kent Avenue To O/S 157

Works description: To Excavate In Footway & Carriageway For A New Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Parkhurst Road To Catherine Terrace 209m, Ml 220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 13 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Binstead : Series Of 4 Bollards Starting At The Right Hand Side Of Hill House Driveway. The Middle Two Are Still In Pla

Works description: Install New Black And White Plastic Marker Posts

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 15 September

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Jct Of Yarbridge /Marshcombe Shute To Jct Of Old Morton Road

Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation Under 4 Way Lights For The First 2 Nights Then 2 Way Lights – Night Work Only

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shorwell : From Junction With Farriers Way 430m North Towards Newport, Ml 230058 : Main Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Shorwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Ml 220143 From The Junction Of High Street, To The Junction Of Crocker Street: St James Street-Newport

Works description: Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shorwell : From Muggleton Lane, 500m East Towards Shorwell, Ml 630131 : Limerstone Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacinfing Shorwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shorwell : From A Point 579m From The Crown Inn, 380m Towards Brighstone, Ml 630132 : Limerstone Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Shorwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Ml 240329 Whole Road: Caesars Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Coppice End, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Opp No 2 And Alongside 15 : Coppice End-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Block Paving Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Whole Length Of Road From West Street To New Street, 80m, Ml 241234 : Cross Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 13 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown : O/S No.7 Firs Court : Fitzroy Street-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 17 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : Langbridge Aka Spicers Bridges : Langbridge—C19 Newchurch Shute, Newchurch

Works description: Bridge Strengthening Scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 13 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os Noahs Cottage

Works description: Llay New Service From Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os 16

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 13 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 2a Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: From Yarmouth Road 500m North (Ml640290): Underwood Lane-Porchfield:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Recon 160:R/H4, Stregthen 30mm Fibrovia And 130mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 13 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle

Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 1 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Test Holes & Soil Samples Various Locations Between No 1 And Ashey Manor Lodge,Before Water Main Replacemnet Is Carried Out.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Nettlestone : O/S Stonehaven (On Bend) : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: Investigation To F/W Difference In Levels

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : Located On E/B F/W By The Bend, Defect O/S A Black House Boat 209a, Near A Double Bt Cover And Marked With

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Hole In F/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : W/B C/W O/S 75 : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Repairs Due To Base/ Crazing And Depression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 81 Flat 1 George St, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 17 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Alfred Street E. Cowes.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 79 Clatterford Road, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Insatll Water Connection For New House

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Road To O/S No7

Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Number 27

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highfield Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 19 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 48

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manor Crescent, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 13 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 Manor Cres Rookley Ventnor Isle Of W

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 September — 17 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Mia Clothes Shop

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Windsor Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4,Windsor Drive, Shanklin Po37 7ny

Works description: Shanklin – 360730 – Planned Maintainence – Build A New Joint Box In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start