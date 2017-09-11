Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (11th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

roadworks on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Caesars Road
Location: at Caesars Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Caesars Road)
11 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Caesars Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 22 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Tree removal/surgery works by Wiil Cross Country Services. Lights by HSS Hire
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Brook Village Road
Location: at C05 Brook Village Road, Brook, Isle of Wight (Brook Village Road)
11 September — 17 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: School Lane
Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (School Lane)
12 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Fitzroy Street
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)
11 September — 13 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 13 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cross Street
Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cross Street)
11 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
11 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Cross Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 22 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)
12 September — 14 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 September — 14 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is required for bridge improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Langbridge
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)
11 September — 17 November
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marlborough Road
Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Marlborough Road)
11 September — 13 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 13 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard)
11 September — 13 September
Diversion route
Name: Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street and Marsh Road, Gurnard)
11 September — 13 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Coppice End
Location: at Coppice End, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Coppice End)
11 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Shorwell Shute
Location: at B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Shorwell Shute)
11 September — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Temporary 3T Weight Limit on Langbridge and One Ways for diverted traffic due to Langbridge bridge.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Weight restriction
Name: Various Streets, Newchurch
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)
11 September — 17 November
Temporary one-way
Name: Various Streets,Newchurch
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)
11 September — 17 November
Temporary one-way
Name: Various Streets,Newchurch
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)
11 September — 17 November
Temporary one-way
Name: Various Streets,Newchurch
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newchurch)
11 September — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
RENEW NOISY FIRE HYDRANT FRAME & COVER. Lane closure inbound, outbound remains open
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Staplers Road
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road)
11 September — 11 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion route North
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion route North)
11 September — 13 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion route South
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion route South)
11 September — 13 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Opposite Model Village, Gidshill A High Street : High Street-Godshill
Works description: Rebuild Stone Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill : Bohemia Corner, Newport Road, Godshill, Just Past Merstone Lane On The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way. :
Works description: Carriageway Investigations
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Jct Kent Avenue To O/S 157
Works description: To Excavate In Footway & Carriageway For A New Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Parkhurst Road To Catherine Terrace 209m, Ml 220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead : Series Of 4 Bollards Starting At The Right Hand Side Of Hill House Driveway. The Middle Two Are Still In Pla
Works description: Install New Black And White Plastic Marker Posts
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 15 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Yarbridge /Marshcombe Shute To Jct Of Old Morton Road
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation Under 4 Way Lights For The First 2 Nights Then 2 Way Lights – Night Work Only
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell : From Junction With Farriers Way 430m North Towards Newport, Ml 230058 : Main Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 220143 From The Junction Of High Street, To The Junction Of Crocker Street: St James Street-Newport
Works description: Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell : From Muggleton Lane, 500m East Towards Shorwell, Ml 630131 : Limerstone Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacinfing Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell : From A Point 579m From The Crown Inn, 380m Towards Brighstone, Ml 630132 : Limerstone Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 240329 Whole Road: Caesars Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Coppice End, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Opp No 2 And Alongside 15 : Coppice End-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Block Paving Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Whole Length Of Road From West Street To New Street, 80m, Ml 241234 : Cross Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : O/S No.7 Firs Court : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 17 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : Langbridge Aka Spicers Bridges : Langbridge—C19 Newchurch Shute, Newchurch
Works description: Bridge Strengthening Scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os Noahs Cottage
Works description: Llay New Service From Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os 16
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 2a Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From Yarmouth Road 500m North (Ml640290): Underwood Lane-Porchfield:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Recon 160:R/H4, Stregthen 30mm Fibrovia And 130mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 13 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle
Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 1 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Test Holes & Soil Samples Various Locations Between No 1 And Ashey Manor Lodge,Before Water Main Replacemnet Is Carried Out.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Nettlestone : O/S Stonehaven (On Bend) : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: Investigation To F/W Difference In Levels
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : Located On E/B F/W By The Bend, Defect O/S A Black House Boat 209a, Near A Double Bt Cover And Marked With
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Hole In F/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : W/B C/W O/S 75 : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs Due To Base/ Crazing And Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 81 Flat 1 George St, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 17 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Alfred Street E. Cowes.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 Clatterford Road, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Insatll Water Connection For New House
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Road To O/S No7
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 27
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Highfield Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 48
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Manor Crescent, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 Manor Cres Rookley Ventnor Isle Of W
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 September — 17 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Mia Clothes Shop
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Windsor Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4,Windsor Drive, Shanklin Po37 7ny
Works description: Shanklin – 360730 – Planned Maintainence – Build A New Joint Box In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Monday, 11th September, 2017 7:00am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fDc

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*