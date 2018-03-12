Another trophy win for Newport IW under 15s

Graham shares this latest news from the Newport IW under 15s. Ed

Newport IW under 15s have just won their second trophy this season, by winning the Island under 16s league.

This trophy joins the Isle of Wight under 16s Futsal Tournament, which was held in January.

On Saturday 17th March, the team go in pursuit of the Hampshire under 15s cup final against Havant & Waterlooville at Alton Football Club.

On Thursday 22nd March, the team entertain West Wight under 16s at Westwood Park Cowes in the final of the Island under 16s League Cup. The game kicks off at 7pm.