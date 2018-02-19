Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
21 February — 06 March
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Opposite 353 and 355 on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB01
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : ML310011 – East bound carriageway : Kite Hill-Wootton
Works description: Creation of bollard traffic Island in hatched area for Wightlinks VMS board WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017897
A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 February — 21 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 6 TO 18 LUSHINGTON HILL WOOTON BRIDGE IOW PO33 4 NT
Works description: Safety for Engineer to work on Overhead structure using 2 way lights off peak only 0930-1530
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CB1W00000SDCGD471PG
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
19 February — 19 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct
Works description: Closure for bridge works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017876
A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : : Morton Common-Brading
Works description: tree pruning works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017783
A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
19 February — 20 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : B230 : Skew Bridge Footbridge—A3055 Sandown Road, Lake
Works description: TM to carry out structure survey. LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017856
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02
B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : S/b c/w o/s 25 : St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017789
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
20 February — 21 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S HEALTH CENTRE HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 440761 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJFVJG01
Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
19 February — 02 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630174 : PORCHFIELD
Works description: Post works to carry out verge fill PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017417
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 February — 09 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: ML-240218. Halberry Lane and Harvey Road.: Halberry Lane-Newport:; Jason Boulter
Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #4. NEWPOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017593
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : BRoadway to nunwell st : Melville Street-Sandown
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017832
A3020 Whiteley Bank, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
21 February — 21 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WHITELEY BANK JUNCTION WITH APSE MANOR ROAD ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7PW
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0021FEBSD7RVW41
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF GUNVILLE ROAD & FOREST ROAD (ML 210040) : J/O GUNVILLE RD SIGNALS
Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (NEW70) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017594
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: APSE HEATH : Iron bollard at the cross roads in front of the phone box on the A3056 has been demolished : Newport Roa
Works description: street furniture repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017791
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
19 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : adjacent Appuldurcombe Terrace : St John’S Road—St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: Cleaning of the masonry wall and minor repointing.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017847
B3330,A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 February — 06 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : ML320092 : Appley Road-Ryde
Works description: CIP Prep works – kerbing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017728
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Near the junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU04
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Just past the aircraft works on the Bembridge bound side of the c/way : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017781
B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : O/s Fairview, Chale Street, Chale. : Chale Street-Chale
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017780
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML340642/1 – along both ML’s : Bettesworth Road-Ryde
Works description: Gully o/s no. 62 and 8 paco repairs along these two ML’s RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017854
Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : From the traffic lights to o/s the school entrance : Church Road-Wootton
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017787
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite to the junction of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET
Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02
Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : On first bend from downs road : Knighton Shute-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017799
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : ML340149 : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Post CIP – Kerbing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017896
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Near the junction with TRAFALGAR ROAD on MELBOURNE STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – for TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU03
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON 456116 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH03
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WHITWELL : From o/s Fairways to Ashknowle Lane jnc : Ventnor Road-Whitwell
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017708
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : R602 : Wellington Road—Wellington Road-Ryde
Works description: Pedestrian guardrail replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017581
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 February — 18 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside The Royal Victoria Arcade.
Works description: Scaffold licence received to run from 19 Feb – 18 Mar 2018.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003767
Bannock Path, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
20 February — 05 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : Whole footpath 64m in Bannock Road Ml F50526 : Bannock Path-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML F50526 WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017769
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
20 February — 05 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : From junction of High Street 250m east ML 540214 : Bannock Road-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML540214 WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017768
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: 208 BARING ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT PO31 8ER
Works description: COWES – 476232 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CG123W00000IBMFD9RH
Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.109 and house no.107 ML140186 By the side of house no.114 and house no.116 ML140187
Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140186/7 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017846
Coxs Green, Sandown, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: R/O 20 on COXS GREEN
Works description: SANDOWN – 477370 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in FW/Verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH9HWK01
Gordon Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Halberry Lane, 160m, ML 240202: Gordon Road-Newport
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017772
Grove Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : By the side of the corner house and the corner of alcyone villa ML141191 : Grove Road-Cowes
Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML141191 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017848
John Nash Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
21 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: from Sylvan Avenue to York Avenue (ML 141290): John Nash Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017770
Orchardleigh Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : Vets to St. John’s road : Orchardleigh Road-Shanklin
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017834
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
21 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01
Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
19 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CALBOURNE : Pump Lane, Calbourne, potholes outside , Five Houses. La Villette, Beggars Roost, Alamanda and Wintery Ridg
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017833
Slade Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Playing Field at the end of Slade Road on SLADE ROAD
Works description: RYDE 474930 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTF03LZ01
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 February — 11 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear of St Thomas Church – 14 St Thomas Square
Works description: Scaffold licence- St Thomas Square, Newport – 19/2-12/3
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003780
Monday, 19th February, 2018 6:49am
By Sally Perry
