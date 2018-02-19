Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Opposite 353 and 355 on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB01

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : ML310011 – East bound carriageway : Kite Hill-Wootton

Works description: Creation of bollard traffic Island in hatched area for Wightlinks VMS board WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017897

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 February — 21 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 6 TO 18 LUSHINGTON HILL WOOTON BRIDGE IOW PO33 4 NT

Works description: Safety for Engineer to work on Overhead structure using 2 way lights off peak only 0930-1530

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CB1W00000SDCGD471PG

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

19 February — 19 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct

Works description: Closure for bridge works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017876

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : : Morton Common-Brading

Works description: tree pruning works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017783

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

19 February — 20 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : B230 : Skew Bridge Footbridge—A3055 Sandown Road, Lake

Works description: TM to carry out structure survey. LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017856

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : S/b c/w o/s 25 : St Johns Hill-Ryde

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017789

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

20 February — 21 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S HEALTH CENTRE HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 440761 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJFVJG01

Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

19 February — 02 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630174 : PORCHFIELD

Works description: Post works to carry out verge fill PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017417

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 February — 09 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: ML-240218. Halberry Lane and Harvey Road.: Halberry Lane-Newport:; Jason Boulter

Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #4. NEWPOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017593

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : BRoadway to nunwell st : Melville Street-Sandown

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017832

A3020 Whiteley Bank, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

21 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WHITELEY BANK JUNCTION WITH APSE MANOR ROAD ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7PW

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0021FEBSD7RVW41

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF GUNVILLE ROAD & FOREST ROAD (ML 210040) : J/O GUNVILLE RD SIGNALS

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (NEW70) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017594

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: APSE HEATH : Iron bollard at the cross roads in front of the phone box on the A3056 has been demolished : Newport Roa

Works description: street furniture repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017791

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

19 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : adjacent Appuldurcombe Terrace : St John’S Road—St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: Cleaning of the masonry wall and minor repointing.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017847

B3330,A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : ML320092 : Appley Road-Ryde

Works description: CIP Prep works – kerbing RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017728

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU04

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Just past the aircraft works on the Bembridge bound side of the c/way : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017781

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : O/s Fairview, Chale Street, Chale. : Chale Street-Chale

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017780

Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML340642/1 – along both ML’s : Bettesworth Road-Ryde

Works description: Gully o/s no. 62 and 8 paco repairs along these two ML’s RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017854

Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : From the traffic lights to o/s the school entrance : Church Road-Wootton

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017787

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite to the junction of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET

Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : On first bend from downs road : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017799

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : ML340149 : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Post CIP – Kerbing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017896

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction with TRAFALGAR ROAD on MELBOURNE STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – for TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU03

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON 456116 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH03

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WHITWELL : From o/s Fairways to Ashknowle Lane jnc : Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017708

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : R602 : Wellington Road—Wellington Road-Ryde

Works description: Pedestrian guardrail replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017581

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 February — 18 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside The Royal Victoria Arcade.

Works description: Scaffold licence received to run from 19 Feb – 18 Mar 2018.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003767

Bannock Path, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

20 February — 05 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : Whole footpath 64m in Bannock Road Ml F50526 : Bannock Path-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML F50526 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017769

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

20 February — 05 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : From junction of High Street 250m east ML 540214 : Bannock Road-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML540214 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017768

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 February — 20 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: 208 BARING ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT PO31 8ER

Works description: COWES – 476232 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CG123W00000IBMFD9RH

Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.109 and house no.107 ML140186 By the side of house no.114 and house no.116 ML140187

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140186/7 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017846

Coxs Green, Sandown, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: R/O 20 on COXS GREEN

Works description: SANDOWN – 477370 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in FW/Verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH9HWK01

Gordon Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Halberry Lane, 160m, ML 240202: Gordon Road-Newport

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017772

Grove Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of the corner house and the corner of alcyone villa ML141191 : Grove Road-Cowes

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML141191 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017848

John Nash Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: from Sylvan Avenue to York Avenue (ML 141290): John Nash Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017770

Orchardleigh Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : Vets to St. John’s road : Orchardleigh Road-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017834

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

21 February — 22 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

19 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CALBOURNE : Pump Lane, Calbourne, potholes outside , Five Houses. La Villette, Beggars Roost, Alamanda and Wintery Ridg

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017833

Slade Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Playing Field at the end of Slade Road on SLADE ROAD

Works description: RYDE 474930 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTF03LZ01

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 February — 11 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rear of St Thomas Church – 14 St Thomas Square

Works description: Scaffold licence- St Thomas Square, Newport – 19/2-12/3

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003780

