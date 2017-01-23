Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Investigation works prior to surfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Downs Road
Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Downs Road)
23 January — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 January — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Niton Road
Location: at C13 Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Niton Road)
23 January — 25 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C13 Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 January — 25 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road
Location: at C13 Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)
23 January — 24 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C13 Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 January — 24 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The one/way restriction is required in connection with road improvement works in the Pan/St Georges area
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary one-way
Name: Shide Road, Newport
Location: at B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Shide Road, Newport)
23 January — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Essential utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Holyrood Street, Newport
Location: at Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Holyrood Street, Newport)
23 January — 27 January
Diversion route
Name: Holyrood Street, Newport
Location: at Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Holyrood Street, Newport)
23 January — 27 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Safety barrier repair works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Betty Haunt Lane
Location: at Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Betty Haunt Lane)
23 January — 02 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 January — 02 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Trevor Road, Newport
Location: at Trevor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Trevor Road, Newport)
23 January — 27 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Vehicle Crossing Construction by RGW Groundworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Fairy Road
Location: at B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Fairy Road)
23 January — 27 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Albany Road
Location: at Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Albany Road)
23 January — 27 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: Between East Hill Road And St Johns Hill: Alexandra Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: Between St Johns Road And Harding Road: Alexandra Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Adjacent To The Bridge: Betty Haunt Lane-Newport
Works description: Please Carry Out Replacement Works To Posts And Beams On Safety Fencing Following Impact Damage. Works To Be Carried Out Under A Full Road Closure Between 23/01/17 To 02/02/17. Ir To Set Up And Take Down Closure Signage. (H: Barrier Not Compliant) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Sandown: Adjacent Junction Of Queens Road: Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Replace Manhole Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Arreton: Between Downend Road And Newport Shute, Mls 410111 410112 410113: Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: Investigation Works Pre Surfacing Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Brading: Between The Mall And Morton Road: New Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 24 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: From Junction With Rectory Road, 280m North: Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: New Plot Between Harts Lane & Chequers Inn Road – Niton Road,Rookley,Iow
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin: At The Junction Of Hope Road & North Road (Ml 440210): J/O Hope Rd Signals
Works description: Electrical Work Feeder Pillar Requires An Isolator Fitting Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Crouchers Cross/East Lane Merstone: Sandown Road-Arreton
Works description: Patch Repair To Soft Area On Edge Of Carriageway Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: Between Monkton Street And High Street: St Johns Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: N/B C/W Near To The Middle Of The Road, Outside Number 10 Ashey Road.: Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Ironworks Repairs Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beech Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport: Between Robin Hood Street And Barton Road: Beech Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carisbrooke High, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Opposite The Car Park In The High Street (Ml 210098): Opp Co-Op Pelican
Works description: Civil Works – Extend Tactiles To Back Of Pavement/Reduce Crossing Width To 2.4m/Raise Dropped Kerbs For Alignment X 3 Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Brading: Between Rowborough Lane And Upper Green Street, Near Camp Site: Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport: Between Medina Avenue And Mount Pleasant Road, Ml 240311: Clarence Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Clatterford Road O/S 11 : Clatterford Road-Newport – 14742
Works description: Gully Defect Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cross Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: Between Union Street And George Street: Cross Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cypress Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport: Between Medina Avenue And St Johns Road: Cypress Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Forest View Nursery, Forest Road,Newport,Iow
Works description: – Install New Water Connections
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hinton Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport: Between Wellington Road And Wolfe Close: Hinton Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Brading: Between New Road And Yaverland Road: Marshcombe Shute-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shide Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 31 March
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Newport: :
Works description: Traffic Management Associated With Highway Improvements Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shorwell Shute, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shorwell: Approx 70m From The Top Of The Shute On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way On New Cip Road: Shorwel
Works description: Undulating C/W On Near Side Tyre Line Around Gully Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Edmunds Walk, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 115 St. Edmunds Walk Wootton Bridge Ryd
Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: Upton Road: Upton Road-Ryde – 5005
Works description: Excavate And Re Sleeve 230mm Concrete Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Cowes: Between Park Road And Baring Road: Ward Avenue-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Appley Rise, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Flat 3, Woodlawn
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Loop Off Barton Close, 132m, Ml 162336: Barton Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Hooke Hill To Regina Road, 250m, Ml 630277: Copse Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Yar Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 7 To 8 On East Yar Road
Works description: Sandown – 364962 – To Build New Joint Box In Cw/ Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4
Works description: Nstallation Of Approx 84m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drilling
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 132
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 21
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ludbrook Way, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Whitwell: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Nettlecombe Lane, 58m, Ml 562218: Ludbrook Way-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Watchbell House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 Mayfield Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Meadow Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 18 Meadow Way, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: – No Dig To Repair In Side The Manhole In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S European Court
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Rd/Morton Rd To Jct Of Morton Manor Rd
Works description: Installation Of Approx 72m Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Services In C/W Open Cut And Directional Drilling
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 32
Works description: Excavate Joint Hole In Footway For A New Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Rye House
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rope Walk, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
24 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Anchorage
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
