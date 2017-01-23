Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Investigation works prior to surfacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Downs Road

Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Downs Road)

23 January — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 January — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Niton Road

Location: at C13 Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Niton Road)

23 January — 25 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C13 Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 January — 25 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Road

Location: at C13 Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)

23 January — 24 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C13 Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 January — 24 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The one/way restriction is required in connection with road improvement works in the Pan/St Georges area

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary one-way

Name: Shide Road, Newport

Location: at B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Shide Road, Newport)

23 January — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Essential utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Holyrood Street, Newport

Location: at Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Holyrood Street, Newport)

23 January — 27 January

Diversion route

Name: Holyrood Street, Newport

Location: at Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Holyrood Street, Newport)

23 January — 27 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Safety barrier repair works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Betty Haunt Lane

Location: at Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Betty Haunt Lane)

23 January — 02 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 January — 02 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Trevor Road, Newport

Location: at Trevor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Trevor Road, Newport)

23 January — 27 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Vehicle Crossing Construction by RGW Groundworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Fairy Road

Location: at B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Fairy Road)

23 January — 27 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Albany Road

Location: at Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Albany Road)

23 January — 27 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: Between East Hill Road And St Johns Hill: Alexandra Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: Between St Johns Road And Harding Road: Alexandra Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 02 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Adjacent To The Bridge: Betty Haunt Lane-Newport

Works description: Please Carry Out Replacement Works To Posts And Beams On Safety Fencing Following Impact Damage. Works To Be Carried Out Under A Full Road Closure Between 23/01/17 To 02/02/17. Ir To Set Up And Take Down Closure Signage. (H: Barrier Not Compliant) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Sandown: Adjacent Junction Of Queens Road: Broadway-Sandown

Works description: Replace Manhole Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 10 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Arreton: Between Downend Road And Newport Shute, Mls 410111 410112 410113: Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: Investigation Works Pre Surfacing Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Brading: Between The Mall And Morton Road: New Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 24 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton: From Junction With Rectory Road, 280m North: Newport Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: New Plot Between Harts Lane & Chequers Inn Road – Niton Road,Rookley,Iow

Works description: Install Water Connection For New House

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin: At The Junction Of Hope Road & North Road (Ml 440210): J/O Hope Rd Signals

Works description: Electrical Work Feeder Pillar Requires An Isolator Fitting Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Crouchers Cross/East Lane Merstone: Sandown Road-Arreton

Works description: Patch Repair To Soft Area On Edge Of Carriageway Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: Between Monkton Street And High Street: St Johns Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: N/B C/W Near To The Middle Of The Road, Outside Number 10 Ashey Road.: Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Ironworks Repairs Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beech Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport: Between Robin Hood Street And Barton Road: Beech Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke High, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Opposite The Car Park In The High Street (Ml 210098): Opp Co-Op Pelican

Works description: Civil Works – Extend Tactiles To Back Of Pavement/Reduce Crossing Width To 2.4m/Raise Dropped Kerbs For Alignment X 3 Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Brading: Between Rowborough Lane And Upper Green Street, Near Camp Site: Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport: Between Medina Avenue And Mount Pleasant Road, Ml 240311: Clarence Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Clatterford Road O/S 11 : Clatterford Road-Newport – 14742

Works description: Gully Defect Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: Between Union Street And George Street: Cross Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cypress Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport: Between Medina Avenue And St Johns Road: Cypress Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Forest View Nursery, Forest Road,Newport,Iow

Works description: – Install New Water Connections

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hinton Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport: Between Wellington Road And Wolfe Close: Hinton Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Brading: Between New Road And Yaverland Road: Marshcombe Shute-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shide Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 31 March

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: Newport: :

Works description: Traffic Management Associated With Highway Improvements Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shorwell Shute, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell: Approx 70m From The Top Of The Shute On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way On New Cip Road: Shorwel

Works description: Undulating C/W On Near Side Tyre Line Around Gully Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Edmunds Walk, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 115 St. Edmunds Walk Wootton Bridge Ryd

Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Upton Road: Upton Road-Ryde – 5005

Works description: Excavate And Re Sleeve 230mm Concrete Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Cowes: Between Park Road And Baring Road: Ward Avenue-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Appley Rise, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Flat 3, Woodlawn

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Loop Off Barton Close, 132m, Ml 162336: Barton Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Hooke Hill To Regina Road, 250m, Ml 630277: Copse Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Yar Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 7 To 8 On East Yar Road

Works description: Sandown – 364962 – To Build New Joint Box In Cw/ Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4

Works description: Nstallation Of Approx 84m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drilling

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 132

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 21

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ludbrook Way, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Whitwell: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Nettlecombe Lane, 58m, Ml 562218: Ludbrook Way-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Watchbell House

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 Mayfield Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Meadow Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside 18 Meadow Way, Sandown Isle Of Wight

Works description: – No Dig To Repair In Side The Manhole In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S European Court

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Rd/Morton Rd To Jct Of Morton Manor Rd

Works description: Installation Of Approx 72m Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Services In C/W Open Cut And Directional Drilling

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 32

Works description: Excavate Joint Hole In Footway For A New Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Rye House

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rope Walk, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

24 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Anchorage

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start