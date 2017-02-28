Cowes Post Office moves out of town centre

Sheila shares this latest news. Ed
The Post Office is to relocate Cowes Post Office to The Southern Co-operative’s store, to 155 Mill Hill Road, Cowes PO31 7EL with significantly extended opening hours.
Previously Cowes used to operate from inside The Southern Co-operative Store at Terminus Road, Cowes, PO31 7XH until the store was sold to Marks & Spencer. Since then the Post Office has operated from a portable building by a temporary Postmaster at the Cowes Yacht Haven since December 2015.
Town centre service ends in April
Unfortunately, this temporary Post Office unit will no longer be available for Post Office use and the branch will close on Tuesday 25 April at 6pm.
Fortunately we have been seeking a long-term solution for Cowes Post Office and The Southern Co-operative has applied to take on Cowes Post Office on a permanent basis.
In order to maintain a Post Office service and minimise any disruption to our customers, the new branch will open at The Southern Co-operative store on Friday 19 May at 1pm.
During the period of temporary closure of Cowes Post Office, alternative branches include:
- East Cowes Post Office, 9 Wells Road, East Cowes, PO32 6SP
- Pallance Road Post Office, 1 Pallance Road, Cowes, PO31 8LN
- Newport Post Office, The Co-op, 43-51 Pyle Street, Newport, PO30 1XB
Modern main-style branch
The new branch will be a modern main-style branch with Post Office services delivered from three counters – two full-screen and a Post Office service point alongside the retail tills.
The two main counters will be open Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm. The Post Office service point, offering selected services, will be open Monday to Saturday: 6 – 9am & 5.30 -11pm; Sunday: 6am – 11pm.
This will be an extra 68 hours a week including all-day Sunday. The branch will also open significantly earlier and will close much later. These changes will make it far easier for customers to visit.
Suzanne Richardson, Regional Network Manager, said:
“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.
“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.
“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”
Have your say
The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation. During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.
The consultation will close on 11 April 2017. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.
Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire with the branch code 195925.
Image: © Google Streetview
East Cowes
28.Feb.2017 8:16am
One of the advantages of having the post office in the town centre was that most people in Cowes go there whilst they are doing their bit of shopping (and convenient for a lot of businesses there as well….and tourists…..). Going up Mill Hill is a completely separate journey. Why has it been so hard for the Post Office to find space in town?
Do you get the distinct feeling that we keep paying more and more for less quality and less in general…? It boggles the mind at Morrisons how they eliminated four staffed tills (and the staff as well!), and now people unload their trolleys onto a till, THEN pick the item up again to scan it and bag it. Much more work than a till with staff helping with the scanning and sometimes bagging. And it’s a much slower process! Of course it’s all about the almighty pound and saving shareholders and rich guys money. But they make you do more work, they eliminate staff, and it’s not like they reduce the prices!
Similarly with Royal Mail and putting us in the “chilled” section in the Newport Co-op (whose insane idea was that?) Many of the Post Offices have reduced the number of staff during peak periods of the day causing larger queues. Sure, they’ve extended the hours to do a few Post Office services, but the real time-takers are services that can’t be done out of hours!!
tiki
28.Feb.2017 9:13am
I don’t know how my wife who is in a wheelchair will manage to get up there.
East Cowes
28.Feb.2017 9:33am
I also was wondering about the accessibility, especially it being on a major hill. Does the bus go by it even?? I can’t remember as they keep changing the Route 1 route!
Old Knobby
28.Feb.2017 10:06am
No, it’s either the Victoria Road end of Mill Hill or down by the Cemetery on Newport Road, a fair distance for the less mobile. Not ideal for tourists either, who’ll struggle to find it out of town, but, then again, the portacabin in the yacht haven was a bit out of the way too. It’s not like there’s no empty shops in the town centre. That’s progress for you.