Cowes Post Office moves out of town centre

The Post Office is to relocate Cowes Post Office to The Southern Co-operative’s store, to 155 Mill Hill Road, Cowes PO31 7EL with significantly extended opening hours.

Previously Cowes used to operate from inside The Southern Co-operative Store at Terminus Road, Cowes, PO31 7XH until the store was sold to Marks & Spencer. Since then the Post Office has operated from a portable building by a temporary Postmaster at the Cowes Yacht Haven since December 2015.

Town centre service ends in April

Unfortunately, this temporary Post Office unit will no longer be available for Post Office use and the branch will close on Tuesday 25 April at 6pm.

Fortunately we have been seeking a long-term solution for Cowes Post Office and The Southern Co-operative has applied to take on Cowes Post Office on a permanent basis.

In order to maintain a Post Office service and minimise any disruption to our customers, the new branch will open at The Southern Co-operative store on Friday 19 May at 1pm.

During the period of temporary closure of Cowes Post Office, alternative branches include:

East Cowes Post Office, 9 Wells Road, East Cowes, PO32 6SP

Pallance Road Post Office, 1 Pallance Road, Cowes, PO31 8LN

Newport Post Office, The Co-op, 43-51 Pyle Street, Newport, PO30 1XB

Modern main-style branch

The new branch will be a modern main-style branch with Post Office services delivered from three counters – two full-screen and a Post Office service point alongside the retail tills.

The two main counters will be open Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm. The Post Office service point, offering selected services, will be open Monday to Saturday: 6 – 9am & 5.30 -11pm; Sunday: 6am – 11pm.

This will be an extra 68 hours a week including all-day Sunday. The branch will also open significantly earlier and will close much later. These changes will make it far easier for customers to visit.

Suzanne Richardson, Regional Network Manager, said:

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. “This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

Have your say

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation. During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.

The consultation will close on 11 April 2017. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire with the branch code 195925.

Image: © Google Streetview

Location map

View the location of this story.