Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
02 March — 15 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: YARMOUTH : ML620011 – jnt off West Hill Lane to Piedmont : Halletts Shute-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway remedial work YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017930
A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight
01 March — 14 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : High Street Brading Car Park : High Street-Brading
Works description: Carriageway remedial work BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017929
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
Beech Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 March — 15 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From Robin Hood Street 100m West (ML240271) : Beech Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Remedial works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017932
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : O/s No.26 Fitzroy Street : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017887
Hillis Gate Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NORTHWOOD : O/s Brickfields : Hillis Gate Road-Northwood – 19271
Works description: drainage repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017888
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside House no 26 Victoria Avenue and ops side of the road. ML410002 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: SLAB – FULL RECONSTRUCTION (TACTILE CROSSING) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017793
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Enternace toMews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017918
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : just down from the jct of star street : George Street-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017871
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017899
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 241239 from Forest Hills to the turning area : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke
Works description: EST Post remedial work CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017951
B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : Church Hill opposite York Road Totland Bay, outside a property called The Cottage. Map attached . : Church
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017874
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 March — 20 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Layby at back of BHS.
Works description: Skip licence-01/03-20/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003719
B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : From West Street to Appuldurcombe Road (ML520075) : High Street-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway remedial works WROXALL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017926
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ST HELENS : ML320073 : Upper Green Road-St Helens
Works description: Carriageway investigation works ST HELENS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017948
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Near the junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU06
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : On the Bembridge bound side of the c/way just after the wooded area : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: pothole works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017870
Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside House no 24 Highfield Road and ops side of the road. ML440261 : Highfield Road-Shanklin
Works description: SLAB – FULL RECONSTRUCTION (TACTILE CROSSING) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017794
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: With the junc of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET
Works description: NITON – 456116 – Traffic Management – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Excavation – **Portable traffic light heads** linked with BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH04
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH05
Kennel Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : Kennel Lane, Chale, verge between Ivy Cottage and the junction with Kingston Road 70 metres on Chale bound carr
Works description: carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017875
Linden Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : From junction with Elm Grove to Winston Road, 240m, ML 240151 : Linden Road-Newport
Works description: EST Post remedial NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017953
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : J/o Church St (northern side) : Madeira Road-Seaview
Works description: kerbing repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017877
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Near the junction with TRAFALGAR ROAD on MELBOURNE STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU07
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH04
Stag Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op Rose Cottage Stag Lane NEWPORT PO30 5TR : Stag Lane-Newport
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017873
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017901
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 27m NW from the junction of PARKHURST SLIP ROAD on PARKHURST ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 478769 – DIVERSARY WORKS – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in Verge/FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJELHC01
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
28 February — 11 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 70-72
Works description: HOARDING Licence 28/02-10/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011002607
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 March — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.2 The Waverley
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 01/03-23/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003785
Church Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway off St James Close, East Cowes: Church Path-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017860
Enterprise Way, Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: APPROX 60M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF SAUNDERS DRIVE ON ENTERPRISE WAY
Works description: COWES 478170 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJ2UDD01
Gordon Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: From Halberry Housr 200 mtrs West (ML 261202): Gordon Road-Newport
Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017775
Kingfisher Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CARISBROOKE : First left hand spur off Kingfisher Close, 89m, ML260227a : Kingfisher Close-Carisbrooke
Works description: EST Post remedial CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017952
Oak Tree Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of footway from John Nash Avenue (ML 162290): Oak Tree Way-East Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017773
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
28 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01
Sylvan Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 March — 05 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION WITH HEFFORD ROAD ON SYLVAN AVENUE
Works description: COWES 478068 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJ0ATW01
Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP LINDULA ON WHITWELL ROAD
Works description: VENTNOR – 478071 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBTJ0EKV01
Wednesday, 28th February, 2018 6:50am
By Sally Perry
