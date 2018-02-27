Big Sleep Out Isle of Wight postponed due to adverse weather

Organisers of the Big Sleep Out Isle of Wight, which was planned for this coming Friday, share this latest update. Ed

Unfortunately due to awful weather conditions we have had to take the tough decision to part postpone the Big Sleep Out event after guidance it is deemed dangerous to sleep out in such adverse weather.

Head to Aspire

Therefore we will meet at 6pm at Aspire Ryde to watch the movie ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’ have refreshments, meet and chat through with homeless people their stories in a bid to raise awareness.

We will postpone the actual sleep out just a few weeks until Friday 23rd March again at Appley Park.

We are disappointed and I am sure you will be too, but it is the sensible thing to do – we don’t want to put anyone unnecessarily at risk.

Thanks, The Big Sleep Out Team

Image: brownpau under CC BY 2.0

