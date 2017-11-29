Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover and frame have slight movement and require replacing with new. 28 day perm repair required. Recently resurfaced c/w still under guarantee by CIP. Tm- 3 way ttl. Turning of the main lights. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 December — 04 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 88 Horsebridge Hill on Junction of Noke Common with Horsebridge Hill

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover – RENEW JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 163 FAIRLEE ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement,self defect,patch has sunk

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

01 December — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.2 TO OUTSIDE BARNFIELD FARM

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE MORTON RD BRADING SANDOW

Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION ON OLD WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between Albany road and Worsley road. : Albany Road-Newport

Works description: pothile repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 157

Works description: Replace damaged valve box

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

29 November — 30 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Side of 24d on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT – 442511 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BINSTEAD : From Pitts Lane to Quarr Road (ML340503) : Church Road-Binstead

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. Remedial BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the bend o/s Chiddles Farm complex : Kern Lane-Newchurch

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330376 – Between Thornton Cross and Entrance of Harcourt Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330378 : Puckpool Hill-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330377 – From Harcout Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rowridge Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Starting at the farm end and working towards the main road : Rowridge Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Grove, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

30 November — 01 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : CP070 – The Grove Car Park : The Grove-Ventnor

Works description: Resurfacing Overlay VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

30 November — 13 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : from Nashville house to Oakwood House ML 620057 : Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Post works raise footway ML620057 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF

Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 12Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 115 AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

30 November — 02 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.LONGBRIDGE TO OUTSIDE THORNBANK

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF

Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

30 November — 13 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD: From Solent View Road to Bay View Road, 300m, ML 130070: Lower Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : Ditches in the roadside verge opposite Stonebrook PO38 2AL. : Newport Road-Niton

Works description: ditching and drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: On the junc of PRIORY ROAD With Church Road

Works description: SHANKLIN – 451698 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the tactile crossing at the painted roundabout. : Riverway-Newport

Works description: kerbs require replacing with new

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.6 TO OUTSIDE No.18

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S FARHAVENS TO O/S HAVEN UNDER HILL

Works description: REPLACING WOODEN POLEs AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 58 TO O/S 30

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLES.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23 MILL HILL RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNC WITH SWANMORE ROAD ON ASHEY ROAD

Works description: RYDE 450226 – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BANK COTTAGE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL, IOW.

Works description: – RECONNECT WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 November — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4 Tides Reach

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Coxs Green, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 51-55

Works description: SANDOWN – 435673 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 7 ON CRESCENT ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 378787 – Remedial reinstatement – – to clear Highway Defect IN fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF HIGH STREET & GRANGE ROAD CONTINUE TO APRX 29M SW ON GRANGE ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN – 367365 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect IN Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hamilton Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

29 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE 26 TO OUTSIDE 28 HAMILTON ROAD BINSTEAD

Works description: RYDE – 441423 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 HUNNYHILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

01 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: os YHA

Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shooters Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 November — 05 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20A Shooters Hill, Cowes

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61A STATION AVENUE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50 to 51 on SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, PO33 2TQ

Works description: RYDE 450226 – Overlay – Lay approx 16Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start