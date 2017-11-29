Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover and frame have slight movement and require replacing with new. 28 day perm repair required. Recently resurfaced c/w still under guarantee by CIP. Tm- 3 way ttl. Turning of the main lights. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 04 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 88 Horsebridge Hill on Junction of Noke Common with Horsebridge Hill
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover – RENEW JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 163 FAIRLEE ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement,self defect,patch has sunk
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
01 December — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.2 TO OUTSIDE BARNFIELD FARM
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE MORTON RD BRADING SANDOW
Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION ON OLD WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between Albany road and Worsley road. : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: pothile repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 157
Works description: Replace damaged valve box
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
29 November — 30 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Side of 24d on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT – 442511 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BINSTEAD : From Pitts Lane to Quarr Road (ML340503) : Church Road-Binstead
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. Remedial BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the bend o/s Chiddles Farm complex : Kern Lane-Newchurch
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330376 – Between Thornton Cross and Entrance of Harcourt Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330378 : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330377 – From Harcout Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rowridge Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Starting at the farm end and working towards the main road : Rowridge Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Grove, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
30 November — 01 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : CP070 – The Grove Car Park : The Grove-Ventnor
Works description: Resurfacing Overlay VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
30 November — 13 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : from Nashville house to Oakwood House ML 620057 : Afton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Post works raise footway ML620057 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF
Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 12Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 115 AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
30 November — 02 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.LONGBRIDGE TO OUTSIDE THORNBANK
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF
Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
30 November — 13 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GURNARD: From Solent View Road to Bay View Road, 300m, ML 130070: Lower Church Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : Ditches in the roadside verge opposite Stonebrook PO38 2AL. : Newport Road-Niton
Works description: ditching and drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: On the junc of PRIORY ROAD With Church Road
Works description: SHANKLIN – 451698 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the tactile crossing at the painted roundabout. : Riverway-Newport
Works description: kerbs require replacing with new
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
School Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.6 TO OUTSIDE No.18
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S FARHAVENS TO O/S HAVEN UNDER HILL
Works description: REPLACING WOODEN POLEs AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 58 TO O/S 30
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLES.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23 MILL HILL RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNC WITH SWANMORE ROAD ON ASHEY ROAD
Works description: RYDE 450226 – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BANK COTTAGE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL, IOW.
Works description: – RECONNECT WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 November — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 4 Tides Reach
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coxs Green, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 51-55
Works description: SANDOWN – 435673 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 7 ON CRESCENT ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 378787 – Remedial reinstatement – – to clear Highway Defect IN fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF HIGH STREET & GRANGE ROAD CONTINUE TO APRX 29M SW ON GRANGE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN – 367365 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect IN Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hamilton Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
29 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE 26 TO OUTSIDE 28 HAMILTON ROAD BINSTEAD
Works description: RYDE – 441423 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 HUNNYHILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os YHA
Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shooters Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 November — 05 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20A Shooters Hill, Cowes
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61A STATION AVENUE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 to 51 on SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, PO33 2TQ
Works description: RYDE 450226 – Overlay – Lay approx 16Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 29th November, 2017 6:51am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fQo
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓