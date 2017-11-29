Chased by Police ✅ Done a runner ✅ Drop bank card 😖

Here’s how after being pursued by the police, the occupants dumped the car and fled. They then hit one problem … dropping their bank card.

Ryde pursuit - hants response cops

It was like something out of a modern day Laurel and Hardy.

The driver and passengers in a car being pursued by the ‘Hampshire Response Cops’ in Ryde last night (Tuesday) probably thought they were in clear after dumping the car and legging it.

However, one of them managed to drop their debit card. Oops!

Classic response
The response from the police pursuing them was classic. The tweet read:

Unless the debit card was a stolen one, we expect someone will be getting a knock at the door today.

Image: © Hants Response Cops

Wednesday, 29th November, 2017 9:31am

