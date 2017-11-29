Chased by Police ✅ Done a runner ✅ Drop bank card 😖

It was like something out of a modern day Laurel and Hardy.

The driver and passengers in a car being pursued by the ‘Hampshire Response Cops’ in Ryde last night (Tuesday) probably thought they were in clear after dumping the car and legging it.

However, one of them managed to drop their debit card. Oops!

Classic response

The response from the police pursuing them was classic. The tweet read:

Pursuit this evening in Ryde, IOW. To the occupants that dumped the car and ran off: one of you dropped your debit card! If you’d like the card and the vehicle back come and see me at Newport police station! – 20714 #priceless pic.twitter.com/lGK7L5MaWY — Hants Response Cops (@HCResponseCops) November 28, 2017

Unless the debit card was a stolen one, we expect someone will be getting a knock at the door today.

Image: © Hants Response Cops