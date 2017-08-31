Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 31st August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for Ryde Carnival Procession
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ryde Carnival
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Carnival)
31 August — 31 August
Signs
Name: Ryde Carnival
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Carnival)
31 August — 31 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Forest Road
Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)
01 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
01 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Arthur Moody Drive
Location: at Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Arthur Moody Drive)
31 August — 15 September
Road closure
Name: Arthur Moody Drive
Location: at Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Arthur Moody Drive)
31 August — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Forest Hills
Location: at Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Forest Hills)
31 August — 14 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 01 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: On The Footway On Parkhurst Road Approx 35m From Hewitt Cres
Works description: “Footway Closure – Link Ac And Dorset Cabs Landed Prior To Rigging. Swap Existing Raca Wideband Antennas For Argus Multiband Using Large Mounting Interface Kit. Legacy Cabinet To Be Retained For Tx. Currently Housing G1800/U2100, Jsv Required. Install Mk2 Ooh 19.00 – 06.00
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke: Ml 241239 From Forest Hills To The Turning Area: Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke: Ml 260407 Spur Road Between No’S 7, 13 & 35. Excluding Car Parking Areas: Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 14 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke : From Broadwood Lane Heading South West To Dead End Past Arthur Moody Drive (Ml 240239) : Forest Hills-Ca
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment On Concrete Road, Concrete Defect Repair Where Neccessary. (Cc-Recon5%:U/H4, Ff-Gf:U/H4) Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : From Junction With Alverstone Road 350m Southwest, Ml 430134 : Forest Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Recon 160:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 135mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : From Junction With Winford Road 470m East, Ml 430133 : Forest Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Recon 160:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 135mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Nodes Road (Ml 110001): Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (No Right Turn) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Just South Of The Aldi Roundabout (Ml 110003): Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Parkhurst Rd Newport Isle Of Wight I
Works description: – New Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Adj Priory School Whippingham Road On Whippingham Road
Works description: Cowes – 390534 – Other – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf10
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Wellington Road (Ml 210072) : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Approx 25m North Of Combley Road Junction, Heading South : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Install 76mm Black Post
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp The Junc Of Harvey Road On Halberry Lane
Works description: Newport – 395742 – Other – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : Outside The Church (Ml 530059) : High Street-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Albert Street (Ml 541171) : Pier Street-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside The Man In The Moon (Ml 220143) : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : Opposite Sans Souci (Ml 540293) : Bonchurch Village Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Wootton : At The Junction With Palmers Road (Ml 340421) : Brocks Copse Road-Wootton
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Collingwood Road (Ml 440232) : Brook Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Daish Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Dodnor Lane (Ml 240175) : Daish Way-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Monks Brook (Ml 240363) : Dodnor Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : Opposite The Junction Of Clarence Road (Ml 540271) : East Street-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Easton Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Victoria Road (Ml 640360) : Easton Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Spring Hill (Ml 540174) : Grove Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manners View, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Daish Way (Ml 240173) : Manners View-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With High Street (Ml 240167) : Mill Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Quarr Hill (Ml 330205) : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : West Of The Junction Of Whitecross Avenue (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Tatherley Road (Ml 420164) : Regent Street-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 Lawnswood, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction Of North Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear Of 12 On St Thomas Street
Works description: Ryde 423022 – Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Square, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Ancona
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 39
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : Opposite The Junction Of North Street (Ml 540270) : West Street-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 West St, Wroxall, Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
01 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Yarmouth : At The Junction With Hallets Shute (Ml 640540) : Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Princes Way (Ml 440312) : Whitecross Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 31st August, 2017 8:15am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
