Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 31st August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closures for Ryde Carnival Procession

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ryde Carnival

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Carnival)

31 August — 31 August

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Forest Road

Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)

01 September — 15 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

01 September — 15 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Arthur Moody Drive

Location: at Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Arthur Moody Drive)

31 August — 15 September

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Forest Hills

Location: at Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Forest Hills)

31 August — 14 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 01 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: On The Footway On Parkhurst Road Approx 35m From Hewitt Cres

Works description: “Footway Closure – Link Ac And Dorset Cabs Landed Prior To Rigging. Swap Existing Raca Wideband Antennas For Argus Multiband Using Large Mounting Interface Kit. Legacy Cabinet To Be Retained For Tx. Currently Housing G1800/U2100, Jsv Required. Install Mk2 Ooh 19.00 – 06.00

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Carisbrooke: Ml 241239 From Forest Hills To The Turning Area: Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Carisbrooke: Ml 260407 Spur Road Between No’S 7, 13 & 35. Excluding Car Parking Areas: Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 14 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Carisbrooke : From Broadwood Lane Heading South West To Dead End Past Arthur Moody Drive (Ml 240239) : Forest Hills-Ca

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment On Concrete Road, Concrete Defect Repair Where Neccessary. (Cc-Recon5%:U/H4, Ff-Gf:U/H4) Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : From Junction With Alverstone Road 350m Southwest, Ml 430134 : Forest Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Recon 160:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 135mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : From Junction With Winford Road 470m East, Ml 430133 : Forest Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Recon 160:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 135mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Nodes Road (Ml 110001): Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (No Right Turn) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Just South Of The Aldi Roundabout (Ml 110003): Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Parkhurst Rd Newport Isle Of Wight I

Works description: – New Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Adj Priory School Whippingham Road On Whippingham Road

Works description: Cowes – 390534 – Other – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf10

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Wellington Road (Ml 210072) : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Approx 25m North Of Combley Road Junction, Heading South : Briddlesford Road-Newport

Works description: Install 76mm Black Post

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp The Junc Of Harvey Road On Halberry Lane

Works description: Newport – 395742 – Other – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : Outside The Church (Ml 530059) : High Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Albert Street (Ml 541171) : Pier Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside The Man In The Moon (Ml 220143) : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : Opposite Sans Souci (Ml 540293) : Bonchurch Village Road-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Wootton : At The Junction With Palmers Road (Ml 340421) : Brocks Copse Road-Wootton

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Collingwood Road (Ml 440232) : Brook Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Daish Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Dodnor Lane (Ml 240175) : Daish Way-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Monks Brook (Ml 240363) : Dodnor Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : Opposite The Junction Of Clarence Road (Ml 540271) : East Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Easton Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Victoria Road (Ml 640360) : Easton Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Spring Hill (Ml 540174) : Grove Road-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manners View, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Daish Way (Ml 240173) : Manners View-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With High Street (Ml 240167) : Mill Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Quarr Hill (Ml 330205) : Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : West Of The Junction Of Whitecross Avenue (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Tatherley Road (Ml 420164) : Regent Street-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 Lawnswood, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction Of North Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rear Of 12 On St Thomas Street

Works description: Ryde 423022 – Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Square, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Ancona

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 39

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : Opposite The Junction Of North Street (Ml 540270) : West Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 West St, Wroxall, Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

01 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Yarmouth : At The Junction With Hallets Shute (Ml 640540) : Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Princes Way (Ml 440312) : Whitecross Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

