Italian Job film screening and talk cancelled: Refunds will be issued

Due to unforeseen circumstances the event has been cancelled and all tickets sold will be refunded

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

event cancelled sign

A special screening of The Italian Job and talk by the film writer’s sister, planned for Friday night, has had to be cancelled.

The event had been organised by Ryde Mayor, Michael Lilley, in order to raise funds for young people-led projects through the Isle of Wight Youth Trust and Network Ryde. 

Cllr Lilley shares his deepest apologises for the short notice of cancellation and says any sold tickets will be fully refunded. 

Over £400 raised
Last Saturday’s comedy event at Monkton Arts, also organised by Cllr Lilley, was a huge success and raised over £430.

Cllr Lilley says another event will be arranged to support the emotional well being of young men in Ryde.

Image: cogdog under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 21st November, 2019 11:50am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2njS

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*