It’s never too late to learn: Adult learners celebrated at Awards evening

Successful adult learners who completed courses with the Isle of Wight Council were celebrated at an awards event recently.

The Adult Community Learning Service handed out 17 awards, recognising the achievements of individuals across a range of subjects.

National Festival of Learning

The event was held as part of the National Festival of Learning.

Cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Paul Brading, who attended the ceremony, said:

“The winners highlight how learning not only supports the gaining of qualifications, but helps individuals build self-confidence and encourages them to learn more and more. “Everyone should be very proud of the awards they have been given, and the inspirational comments made about them.”

Mosdell: “I congratulate every single winner”

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care and Public Health, also attended.

She said:

“I was very pleased to have been invited to present the awards and hear about these amazing individuals. “I congratulate every single winner.”

Special Award

A special award, presented in memory of former Downside Middle School teacher Laura Groves, was won by St Blasius Shanklin C of E Primary Academy’s Sam Tate, for inspiring families and members of the community to engage in school life.

Other winners included:

Social Impact Award – Sandy Barsdell and Malcolm Green, who have both provided voluntary support to a year-long art programme supporting good mental health and arranging field trips to art galleries.

Tutor Award – Jane Pearce, who teaches a broad range of craft activities and encourages people of all abilities to produce art and craft items.

Outstanding Individual Learner Award – Emma Davies, who was anxious and lacked confidence when she started an art class two years ago but has gone on to enjoy her work, which helped her complete maths qualifications.

Arts, Craft and Culture Award – Haylands Farm. The group learned about different periods of history by using artefacts and visiting Osborne House, impressing their tutor by their enthusiasm and dedication to their learning.

