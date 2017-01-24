IW Lib Dems reveal key priorities for 2017 council elections

Nick shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats. Ed

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats have launched and set out their new six key priorities for the Island’s Council elections 2017.

The party, who elected a new Executive in November, has identified six priorities they say will reunite the Island and take the Council out of “chaos”.

Shaped by those representing the party

Liberal Democrats members and prospected councillors were invited to view and comment on the final draft before it was accepted by the Executive on Saturday 21st January.

The six points, which cover changes to the Council and the policy to stop fracking on the Island, will be supported by all Lib Dem candidates in the 2017 election.

Nicholas Belfitt, Chair of the IW Party, said,

“It’s great to finalise this draft and show Islanders what a Lib Dem Council will do to rebuild the Island. “We have spent the year listening, learning and putting together something Islanders can be inspired that will make a real difference. “We want to offer Islanders the chance to move forward again, to be listened to and to help make changes. The Island has stood still for 12 years and now it is suffering: it’s time to move forward again.”

Message to Islanders: We need change

Former Chair, and candidate for East Cowes, Bob Packham, added,

“I have been a Lib Dem for 28 years and most of the problems with the Isle of Wight Council started in 2005 when the Lib Dems lost control of the Council. “Since then eight years of Conservative’s control and nearly four years of Independent Groups has been a disaster. As a party we are not interested what’s been said, we are only interested in what we can offer. “Our message is to Islanders, not councillors: we need change.”

Six priorities

The six priorities are listed below:

The IOW Liberal Democrat Council Priorities 2017

Invest more resources in planning enforcement to deal with the many planning breaches on the Island. We are against fracking on the Island or anywhere near the Island as this could cause land slips and water pollution. We support solar farms, wind tide and renewable energy utilising out natural energy landscape. Making sure any business rewards from energy reward Islanders first. Work to attract inward investment to the Island that regenerates areas of the Island that has been left to decay. Investment in both long term business focusing on new modern companies and seasonal investment making sure there are new modern attractions on the Island. New Youth Housing Deal. Look at youth and problems of affordable housing, looking how trusts could be set up to create a loan system to allow 18-25 to ay admin fees and deposits for their first property. Set up, that all new school children will be registered with access to the local Library, so they can access materials if needed. Start building houses for rent to create a council housing stock financed by borrowing whilst interest rates are historically low. These houses should also aim to be efficient energy saving and green as much as possible.

The party also added it would be committed to a number of local level issues, such as resolving the seaweed problems in East Cowes and resolving the weak Internet coverage in the Binstead area.