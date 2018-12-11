Jane Siberry tonight at Quay Arts

Music lovers are in for a treat tonight as Canadian singer-songwriter, Jane Siberry, heads across the Solent to perform at Quay Arts. Ed

Iconic and enigmatic; Jane Siberry is one of the world’s most unique and gifted singer/songwriters.

Blessed with a sincere integrity and emotional depth, her work has spanned three decades, with the release of 14 studio albums and performances on concert stages around the world.

Jane’s recent albums Ulysses’ Purse and Angels Bend Closer have been released to rapturous acclaim and she will be performing tracks from this alongside her classics.

A very special evening

A Canadian native, Jane’s songs have been covered by numerous artists, with particular success by K.D. Lang on her renditions of Love is Everything, Haint It Funny and a stunning rendering of The Valley.

This is guaranteed to be a very special evening with Jane performing some of her most beautiful music.

Where and when

The event takes place at Quay Arts tonight (Tuesday 11 Dec) from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £17 in advance or £20 on door. Book online via the Quay Arts Website.

Find out more about Jane’s work and listen to tracks on her Website.