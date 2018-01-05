Did your business bank with Lloyds? You could be owed thousands of pounds

Over the last couple of years OnTheWight have highlighted many successes by Isle of Wight family business, JMP Partnership, who have recovered over £30 million for their clients from mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance (PPI).

However, it’s not just private individuals that the company – with offices in Sandown and Cowes – have worked hard for.

95% success rate

JMP has years of experience dealing with Lloyds Bank on behalf of their clients and are able to boast that over 95% of the cases they’ve taken on, result in a full refund of the premiums paid, with associated contractual interest and 8% compensatory interest.

JMP have helped many Island businesses recover tens of thousands of pounds from the Lloyds Bank who had been telling customers they weren’t entitled to a claim, when they were.

PPI by another name

So how have they helped? The products that JMP have recovered for businesses include mis-sold payments for Commercial Overdraft Repayment Insurance (CORI) and Business Loan Repayment Insurance (BLRI).

Both these products are effectively PPI by another name and the acronyms are unique to Lloyds Bank.

From ‘No you can’t claim’ to £50k refund

In the same way that some banks have frequently and incorrectly told individual customers they have no payments to claim, the same has happened to business customers.

A real world example is Mr and Mrs C from Cowes.

After being told by the bank in 2014 that they weren’t owed anything, thanks to the help of JMP Partnership, Mr and Mrs C have received refunds from Lloyds of CORI, BLRI, Accident Protection Insurance and PBS Fee totalling over £50,000.

It’s an astonishing figure that could have a life-changing effect on the couple and their business.

Outstanding positive results

Another real world example is that of Mr & Mrs N.

The couple have owned a number of small businesses on the Isle of Wight and, like Mr and Mrs C, in 2014 tried to get money back for mis-sold CORI and BLRI.

Once again, they were told they had nothing to claim. JMP were instructed to pursue the claim and initially the bank agreed to pay £6,000 back.

More than double the initial settlement

However, it didn’t end there. JMP challenged Lloyds further as they didn’t believe the amount had been properly calculated.

As well as the initial £6,000 refund, the bank agreed to pay a further £6,700.

Another successful outcome for Lloyds business customers who’d been told they were owed nothing.

Get things moving today

If you have been a business customer of Lloyds Bank it’s possible you may have been mis-sold CORI or BLRI, without even knowing about it.

So why not instruct JMP to find out on your behalf? They know exactly what to say and when, and their 11 years of experience enables them to unpick any possible complexities.

Contact JMP

There are several ways to contact them:

Fill out the contact form for business customers on the JMP Website.

Website: www.jmppartnership.com

Facebook: JMP Partnership (IW) Ltd

Sandown Office: 97-99 High Street, Sandown PO36 8AJ

Phone: 01983 403390

Cowes Office: 94 High Street, Cowes PO31 7AW

Phone: 01983 280100

Email: newclients@jmppartnership.com

Image: Money Bright under CC BY 2.0