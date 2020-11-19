John Cattle’s Skate Club voted as Best Isle of Wight Activity

Congratulations are in order for everyone at John Cattle’s Skate Club, who have been named the Red Funnel Isle of Wight Award winner (jump to the list of winners) for Best Activity Provider.

The awards celebrate all that is special and unique about the Isle of Wight, with a variety of categories (20!) including things to do, places to stay and who does the best food.

The skateclub

John, Zoe, Kris, Adam, as well as all those behind the scenes who help make the skateboarding sessions across the Island a reality, rightly deserve the recognition,

They were voted for by the public to become one of the top three nominees, and it was then up to the panel of four judges to decide whether they should get a gold, silver or bronze award.

For all ages and abilities

The skateclub offer very reasonably-priced skateboarding lessons and sessions for all ages, from micro-shredders to the more mature skateboarders. They have a great indoor skatepark in Wootton – which is always being improved – as well as holding sessions in other parts of the Island.

You can find out more about John Cattle’s Skateclub on Facebook and you can also visit the Wight Trash via their online shop or Facebook Page (their shop in Ryde is still doing orders for delivery or click and collect)

The judging panel

The judging panel for the Awards included; Sarah Dawson, Red Funnel Sales Development Manager; Robbie Lane, Founder and Blogger of the Isle of Wight Guru; Alix Robinson from MyIsleofWight, Alixity, and Will Myles, Managing Director of Visit Isle of Wight.

Collins: Great honour and privilege to celebrate and showcase the many shining stars

Commenting on the awards, CEO, Fran Collins said:

“Island businesses are the heart and soul of our beautiful Island. They play a critical role in attracting visitors, and make up many of the lasting memories they take home. “It is our great honour and privilege to celebrate and showcase the many shining stars on the Isle of Wight whose exceptional standards and customer service deserve to be recognised. “On behalf of all of us at Red Funnel, I applaud and congratulate this year’s incredible nominees and winners alike. We wish them every success as we prepare for the 2021 season.”

The Red Funnel Isle of Wight Awards 2020 GOLD winners for each category are:

Accommodation

Best Place to go Glamping – Tom’s Eco Lodge

Best B&B or Guest House – Victoria Lodge

Best Hotel Experience – The Royal Hotel

Best Self-Catering Stay – Garlic Farm Cottages

Best Campsite – Grange Farm

Best Holiday Park – Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park

Food & Drink

Best Restaurant – The Garlic Farm Restaurant

Best Cafe or Tearoom – Comicoffee UK

Best Burger – The Cow

Best Fish & Chips – Stotesburys Fish & Chips

Best Pub – The Spyglass Inn

Best Local Produce – Isle of Wight Distillery

Things to Do

Best Large Attraction – Tapnell Farm Park

Best Small Attraction – Monkey Haven

Best Activity Provider – John Cattle’s Skate Club

Best Island Event – Isle of Wight Festival

Best Shop/Retail Experience – The Garlic Farm Shop

Other

Best Place for Dogs – Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary

Best Green Business – Tapnell Farm Park

Best Newcomer – Django’s

For more information and the complete list of award winners visit visit the Website