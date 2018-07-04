Join others on the Osborne Run to raise money for Mountbatten

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

Mountbatten’s popular fundraising fun run, launched for the first time last year, is set to return to the beautiful estate of Osborne.

The inaugural Osborne Run, which was held thanks to the support and generosity of English Heritage, was a sell out with 600 runners taking part on a sweltering June day and raising over £20,000 to support Islanders and their families.

Organisers at Mountbatten are hoping to avoid the extreme temperatures of last year’s event by setting a date of Sunday 9th September for Osborne Run with Mountbatten 2018.

Choice of runs

Participants can choose from a three or five kilometre run that starts and finishes in front of the home so loved by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The non-competitive fun run is open to all ages and abilities, and will take in areas of the grounds including the beach, Swiss Cottage and parts of the estate that are off the beaten track.

The cost of entry includes a running vest, fundraising pack and all finishers will receive a special Osborne Run medal. Places are limited so anyone interested in registering for the fun run is encouraged to sign up via our Website or by calling the Fundraising Team on (01983) 217300.

Hope to make it a sell-out success

Jax Jones, Major Events Fundraiser, said:

“We are so grateful to English Heritage for allowing us to once more use the stunning Osborne estate in support of our cause. “The support for last year’s event was fantastic, so we hope people will make it another sell-out success and raise even more money this year to support Islanders and their families who are facing death, dying and bereavement.”

An important fundraiser for Mountbatten

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“Osborne Run has quickly become an important fundraiser for Mountbatten. We hope as many people as possible will take part again this year, and encourage others to join them.”

For more information and to register visit the Website and search ‘Osborne’.

