Join the fight against child sexual exploitation

The Isle of Wight Local Safeguarding Children’s Board (LSCB) is joining the fight against child sexual exploitation.

National Charity NWG Network asks all to unite against child sexual exploitation for their National Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Raising Day on 18 March 2017; when there will be an awareness raising event in St Thomas’s Square, Newport, on 18 March 2017, from 10am – 4pm.

Highlighting the issues

The event aims to highlight the issues surrounding CSE; encouraging everyone to think, spot and speak out against abuse and adopt a zero tolerance to adults developing inappropriate relationships with children or children developing inappropriate relationships with other children.

People are encouraged to visit the multi-agency team in St Thomas’s Square to unite against child sexual exploitation, and write a personal pledge on a paper hand to show support for the Helping Hands campaign. You can also get involved by writing on your own hand and sharing an image of this on social media with the hashtag #HELPINGHANDS.

Unacceptable manipulation of young people

Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a form of sexual abuse that involves the manipulation and/or coercion of young people under the age of 18 into sexual activity.

Derek Benson, chair of the Isle of Wight LSCB, said:

“Child sexual exploitation can happen anywhere. Just one child becoming a victim of these practices is reason enough for us to join the fight against CSE and I’d encourage everyone to think, spot and speak out against abuse. “The Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with other agencies, has strong processes in place to identify, protect and support children at risk of child sexual exploitation.”

Together we can create more positive outcomes

Sheila Taylor, CEO of national charity NWG Network, said:

“The National Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Raising Day offers an opportunity for focus, for education and for discussion across society. “National Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Raising Day falls on a Saturday, enabling public campaigning in shopping and public areas to reach a larger audience it is an opportunity to target the large audiences at sporting events taking place over the weekend period and offer safeguarding messages to be delivered to weekend sports activities for children and young people.” “Together we can create more positive outcomes for so many vulnerable young people.”

Image: conovosisters under CC BY 2.0