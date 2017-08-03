Felicity shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed

The Isle of Wight Youth Trust is calling all runners to join in the Ryde Harrier’s Fun Run on Sunday 20 August. The Isle of Wight Youth Trust, along with Junior Park Run, will be beneficiaries of the event which runs alongside the Isle of Wight Half Marathon.

This family friendly event costs just £6 for those under 18 years of age and £10 for those over 18, with a family discount available. Funds raised will be split evenly between the two causes and runners will have a choice of a 2km or 5km distance, with some distance restrictions in place for younger participants.

Fund raised help young Islanders

Youth Trust Executive Director, Mairead Healy, said that the funds raised through the event went a long way towards supporting young Islanders who might be facing emotional difficulties.

She said,

“The Ryde Harries have been supporting the Youth Trust through this Fun Run for the past four years, joining a long list of community groups who support our important work with children and young people. “The money raised through this event helps us offer over 4,000 counselling sessions to young Islanders every year.”

She further added,

“We hope to see a record number of runners participating this year, and encourage people of all abilities to lace up their trainers and show our young people how much their Island cares.”

Sign up now

Chris Lewis, Race Secretary for Ryde Harriers said the event had been growing in popularity and recommended anyone wishing to take part signs up early,

“The entry has been building steadily over a few years. We encourage pre-registration but for those who miss out, registration will be open on the day from 9:30am, at Ryde Rowing Club, ready for an 11.45am start. Please come along and help support both these causes.”

In addition to on the day registration, runners are able to register for the event by completing the form online.

The Youth Trust is also seeking Marshalls to help out on the day. If you’re interested in volunteering, please email felicity@iowyouthtrust.co.uk