Join the Shalfleet Shanty Singers tonight in Yarmouth

The Shalfleet Shanty Singers will be holding their second concert at the Community Hall of Yarmouth and District (CHOYD), Yarmouth tonight (Friday 17th March) commencing at 7.30pm.

All monies raised will be donated to four local charities, namely CHOYD, West Wight RNLI, West Wight Sports and Community Centre and the IOW Special Olympics Fund.

Shanties and songs of the sea

The Group will sing shanties and songs of the sea with plenty of opportunity for the audience to join in – song sheets provided.

So why not come and have a good singalong – bar available.

Tickets

Tickets are £6 each and are obtainable from the RNLI Gift Shop, Yarmouth; The Cabin, Freshwater; Orchards, Freshwater Bay; Broadway Stores, Totland; Village Stores, Shalfleet and Harwoods at Yarmouth.

About the Shalfleet Shanty Singers

The Group was formed some two years ago by people who enjoy singing the working and other songs and ballads about the sea and seafaring life. Most of the songs we sing have good rousing choruses so everyone can join in.

We gave our first concert at the Village Hall, Shalfleet in November,which was a great success and raised £300 for the RNLI; it was felt that the Group should give more concerts and try to raise more money for local charities.

The Shafleet Shanty Singers meet every Monday evening from September to May at the Horse and Groom, Ningwood.

Singing usually commences at 7.30 pm and finishes at about 10 pm.

Why not come along?

Location map

View the location of this story.